Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

Agency model leading to poorer fleet deliveries

AFP is hearing from a number of members that there has been a noticeable fall in delivery standards for manufacturers that have switched to agency, with the perception being that there is a much reduced incentive for the local dealers to maintain a high level of service to fleets.

Chris Wright

unnamed 3
Paul Hollick

Share

20 March 2024

ADOPTION of the dealer agency model appears to be leading to poorer quality vehicle deliveries in at least some instances, says the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP).

Members of the organisation have complained of a fall in standards, with electric vehicles (EVs) being delivered with little charge and internal combustion cars with only a small amount of fuel.

Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, said: “We are hearing from a number of members that there has been a noticeable fall in delivery standards for manufacturers that have switched to agency, with the perception being that there is a much reduced incentive for the local dealers to maintain a high level of service to fleets.

Running a vehicle for business?

Don't leave yourself out of pocket - a guide to what you can claim.

  • Save time and money
  • All the information you will ever need in one place
  • A complete guide for fuel reimbursement
  • Just £9.95
GET THE GUIDE

“We are hearing stories, for example, of prestige EVs being delivered with almost no charge and similar situations for petrol cars, which is obviously annoying for the fleet customer who has ordered an expensive, high-quality asset and expects commensurate standards. It’s inconvenient and leaves a poor impression.

“Under the old system, fleets would simply take their business to another dealer holding the same franchise but now that is not really possible, with the local dealer effectively having a monopoly over local deliveries. At least one member has complained that they have just placed more than half a million pounds worth of orders with a manufacturer in the full knowledge that the local dealer will make very little effort when it comes to delivery.

“How this situation is resolved is difficult to say although there are some signs that the future of agency within the motor industry is in flux. It certainly adds to the long list of gripes that fleets currently have when it comes to their relationships with some manufacturers.”

The AFP operates a 28-point Dealer Standard, designed to ensure that fleet cars and vans are delivered in excellent condition to the end user, who is then shown the fundamentals of how to operate the vehicle and always treated courteously.

Hollixk said: “Several major dealer groups have signed up to this accreditation since its launch in 2022 and it is working well in those instances. One potential solution would be for manufacturers operating under agency arrangements to ensure all of their dealers comply with the AFP standard.”

 

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Chris Wright

Chris Wright

Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com

Latest news

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE