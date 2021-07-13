Reading Time: < 1 minute

FUEL management company Allstar Business Solutions has formed a new partnership with electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure provider, EB Charging with the aim of improving the charging infrastructure.

The partnership will begin with 59 charge points before the rest of EB’s network will be added over the coming months to the multi-branded Allstar One Electric network, as they are upgraded to accept the Allstar One Electric Card.

EB works with over 50 local authority, NHS and commercial partners, aiming to improve infrastructure for the EV market and enable fleet operators to adopt the technology with greater ease. By joining Allstar Business Solutions’ network, the company will continue to support customers across the UK, providing greater access to compatible charging points.

The partnership signifies the continuation of Allstar’s EV network expansion and follows the launch of its EV charging payment solution, the Allstar One Electric card. As the 282 chargers are added to the network, the partnership comes at a time when businesses are increasingly looking to incorporate alternative fuels (AF) vehicles and EV into their fleets.

The latest EV statistics for February confirmed this, with more than 215,000 pure-electric cars on UK roads and over 455,000 plug-in models, including plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). However, research on Allstar Business Solutions’ customer base last year found that a third of fleet owners that participated in the research currently see a lack of infrastructure as a critical barrier to integrating AF vehicles into their operations.

The partnership will help address this issue with the expansion of the fuel network and will aid businesses as they work towards meeting the government’s plans to ban sales of new petrol, diesel and some hybrid cars in the UK by 2030.