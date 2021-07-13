Allstar expands charging network with EB partnership
Reading Time: < 1 minute
FUEL management company Allstar Business Solutions has formed a new partnership with electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure provider, EB Charging with the aim of improving the charging infrastructure.
The partnership will begin with 59 charge points before the rest of EB’s network will be added over the coming months to the multi-branded Allstar One Electric network, as they are upgraded to accept the Allstar One Electric Card.
EB works with over 50 local authority, NHS and commercial partners, aiming to improve infrastructure for the EV market and enable fleet operators to adopt the technology with greater ease. By joining Allstar Business Solutions’ network, the company will continue to support customers across the UK, providing greater access to compatible charging points.
The partnership signifies the continuation of Allstar’s EV network expansion and follows the launch of its EV charging payment solution, the Allstar One Electric card. As the 282 chargers are added to the network, the partnership comes at a time when businesses are increasingly looking to incorporate alternative fuels (AF) vehicles and EV into their fleets.
The latest EV statistics for February confirmed this, with more than 215,000 pure-electric cars on UK roads and over 455,000 plug-in models, including plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). However, research on Allstar Business Solutions’ customer base last year found that a third of fleet owners that participated in the research currently see a lack of infrastructure as a critical barrier to integrating AF vehicles into their operations.
The partnership will help address this issue with the expansion of the fuel network and will aid businesses as they work towards meeting the government’s plans to ban sales of new petrol, diesel and some hybrid cars in the UK by 2030.
THE ability to offer a wide range of vehicles to SMEs was what the judges in the 2021 Business Motoring…
READ MORE
THE Karoq embodies Škoda’s best qualities of spaciousness, practical ‘Simply Clever’ features and state-of-the-art connectivity solutions. This is why the…
READ MORE
VIMCAR's the leading fleet management supplier in Germany and last year took its first steps in international expansion by launching…
READ MORE
RANGE Rover’s Velar P400e offers unrivalled appeal and financial benefits to business users, boasting a plug-in hybrid powertrain with CO2…
READ MORE
ŠKODA’S Kamiq combines a range of features to provide SME customers with a compact SUV crossover that is packed with…
READ MORE
THE multi-award winning e-Niro was a real game-changer for the brand and for affordable long range EV’s. Its combination of…
READ MORE
ŠKODA’s company car programme personalises the service offered to each business it works with to meet their exact needs and…
READ MORE
MOBILITY as a service (MaaS) is something many business are looking towards to give them more transport options. It’s a…
READ MORE
COMPREHENSIVE remarketing services with leading modern technology working with traditional services – that’s why Aston Barclay has won the 2021…
READ MORE
Innovative with technology and focused on solutions based on customers' needs and the changing environment is what set Ogilvie Fleet…
READ MORE
It’s been an outstanding Business Motoring Awards year for the Kia Niro, the all-electric version is our Company Car of…
READ MORE
RANGE, load capacity and hybrid makes the Škoda a very practical estate for SMEs, together with a comprehensive support package.…
READ MORE
Honda’s Urban EV Concept has only been with us a short time but it has been earning rave reviews. It’s…
READ MORE
INTRODUCED last year, the Evoque P300E featured an all-new petrol engine, a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium unit that produces 197bhp. This…
READ MORE
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
Leave A Comment