Reading Time: 2 minutes

ALPHABET (GB) has announced the appointment of Nick Martin as its new SME Sales Manager. The appointment reinforces tyhe busines’s commitment to scaling up its SME Direct business, ensuring companies with smaller fleets have the opportunity to access the same level of expertise and breadth of services enjoyed by larger fleets.

A familiar face amongst major fleet customers, Martin brings a wealth of automotive and financial services experience to the role. Since joining Alphabet in 2009, he has held positions as an Account Manager and, more recently, Customer Relationship Manager where he played a pivotal part in evolving the company’s customer service strategies. Quickly forging a reputation for championing the voice of the customer, Nick has been instrumental in building successful partnerships with leading large corporates and providing expert support to help them manage their mobility with ease.

In his new role, Martin will take on responsibility for overseeing business performance and driving the future strategy for Alphabet’s high-growth SME channel. Leveraging his extensive expertise and deep understanding of key industry topics and customer challenges, shaping Alphabet’s end-to-end offering for SMEs and smaller fleets will be a core focus from day one.

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining the team at such a transformational time. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and we’re committed to providing businesses of all sizes with the support and solutions they need to better manage their mobility.

“The number of companies with smaller fleets is on the rise, but those managing fleets are facing increasing pressure and many are juggling these responsibilities on top of an already busy ‘day job’. We’ve diversified our approach to market to help ease the burden and free up valuable time for businesses.

“Our main priority is to make managing a fleet as simple and stress-free as possible by offering a comprehensive range of products and services to meet individual business needs. Plus, our customers can rest assured knowing they’re navigating this challenging environment with a trusted partner by their side.”

“Fleet managers can expect to benefit from support with everything from analysing fleet makeup and planning their EV transition to alternative funding and rental solutions for added flexibility.”

