Appointments drive Fleet Alliance’s sustainable mobility strategy

FLEET Alliance has made a number of senior appointments to underpin the growth of the fleet management provider as a sustainable mobility business.

Among the key appointments is Emma Lovick as the new Head of People and Culture. Her remit is to develop the culture that underpins the business – called ‘Fleet Alliance Loves’, based on Fleet Alliance’s core values of fairness, trust, engagement and respect – as the company grows in size.

Lovick has extensive experience within HR and was most recently Head of HR at Mangata Networks UK, a global telecommunications company.

Running a vehicle for business? Don't leave yourself out of pocket - a guide to what you can claim. Save time and money

All the information you will ever need in one place

A complete guide for fuel reimbursement

Just £9.95 GET THE GUIDE

Another key appointment at Fleet Alliance is Paul King as new Head of Technology, overseeing the significant investment Fleet Alliance is undertaking in its leasing and procurement technology platform, Concilium.

Prior to joining Fleet Alliance, King was Head of Delivery at Avidity, a supplier of specialist sales and marketing services. An expert in IT delivery, he also has experience as Head of IT at Blackwood Homes and Care and IT Programme Manager at EMIS, a technology supplier to healthcare professionals.

There have also been internal promotions to reinforce the structure behind Fleet Alliance’s sustainable mobility strategy. Senior executive team member, Angela Robertson, has been promoted from Finance Director to Chief Financial Officer to reflect the breadth of her role within the business.

Meanwhile, Darren Stevens steps up from Sales Manager to take over as Head of Retail Sales. He is charged with covering retail sales across both the personal and salary sacrifice sectors, particularly as salary sacrifice increases in size and scope within the business.

Fleet Alliance launched its sustainable mobility strategy to staff at a series of events at the beginning of the year, where it set out its intention to significantly grow sales while playing its part in the wider sustainability agenda.