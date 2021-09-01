The website features a drop-down menu listing all manufacturers whose cars are sold in the UK, with details of all the models not approved to take the new fuel. If you are still not sure, use E5 petrol. It will still be available in the super grade at many filling stations.

You can mix E5 and E10 and the RAC recommends drivers with an older car who fill up with E10 by mistake top up with E5 as soon as possible after they have used a third of the tank.

Using E10 in an incompatible car, it will still run, according to the RAC, but in the long run, it could cause damage to rubber seals, plastics and metals.

Also, some motor industry analysts are concerned E10 might be a less efficient fuel than E5, meaning cars would burn more of it to achieve the same effect and running costs rise as drivers fill up more often.