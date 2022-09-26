Reading Time: 4 minutes

AS the emphasis on electric vehicles (EVs) increases and the technology behind automated vehicles evolves, the Highway Code has been updated to include key guidance on the new types of vehicles on our roads.

Lydia Clements, legal adviser at DAS Law, addresses some of the most common concerns for drivers and answers the most pressing questions.

Autonomous vehicles

What are the main changes to the Highway Code for autonomous vehicles?

The Highway Code sets out rules to help promote road safety and applies in England, Scotland and Wales. These rules set out wording such as must/must not which could constitute a criminal offence if not obeyed and is in contrast to advisory wording such as ‘should/should not’ or ‘do/do not’.

A new section has been added to the Highway Code to deal with autonomous vehicles and the Secretary of State will provide a list of motor vehicles that are deemed to safely drive themselves. As with other vehicles, drivers will still be responsible for the vehicle to be in a roadworthy condition, have a current MOT test certificate, be taxed and insured.

When the automated vehicle is driving itself, you do not need to monitor the vehicle at all times. However, this does not mean that you can move out of the driving seat. If for example the vehicle is designed to require you to resume driving after being prompted to, you must remain in a position to be able to take control. This ability to regain control is an important part of the legislation and must not be ignored.

Who is responsible if an autonomous car is involved in an accident? How is liability established between the autonomous operation of a car and driver control?

The law remains that if a person drives a vehicle without due care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other persons, they are guilty of an offence. An insurer of an automated vehicle would therefore not be liable to the person in charge of the vehicle where the accident caused was due to the person’s negligence in allowing the vehicle to begin driving itself if it was not appropriate to do so.

Under the Automated and Electric Vehicles Act 2018, where an accident is caused by an insured automated vehicle when driving itself on a road or other public place and an insured person or any other person suffers damage as a result of the accident, the insurer is liable for that damage. Therefore, liability for any accidents will be determined by either the driver being in charge of the vehicle or whether the vehicle is driving itself.

Will you fall foul of the law if you are watching something on your phone or iPad and not the in-built monitor?

As with the driving of a regular motor vehicle, using a hand-held mobile phone, or a similar hand-held device (such as an iPad) would still be deemed illegal. This is set out with Rule 149 of the Highway Code which also states that users must exercise proper control of your vehicle at all times. This is the case for road users who are driving and includes when the vehicle is stationary in traffic.

However, the rule(s) provide a few exceptions to this, such as a genuine emergency to contact emergency services where it is unsafe to stop the vehicle or if using the device to make a contactless payment, however, the vehicle must be stationary when doing so.

Electric vehicles

Changes have also been announced to electric vehicles and warning signs when charging. What are the minimum requirements for displaying a warning sign? What type of warning sign are required? A sign on a windscreen, something on the pavement or road?

Rule 239 of the Highway Code deals with parking of vehicles which is essential for people who are looking to pull over and charge their vehicle. This includes the necessity to switch off the engine, headlights and fog lights, apply the handbrake and checking mirrors to ensure that no one is hit when you open the doors.

The Highway Code has been updated to also set out rules when using an electric vehicle charging point. This includes needing to ‘display a warning sign if you can’. This therefore suggests that the requirement to display a warning sign is there as guidance for road users to follow.

How are warning sign regulations being enforced?

This is difficult to say at present as the changes are still new but, it may well depend on the circumstances. Road users will still need to comply with the various criminal law enactments to avoid any criminal sanctions. Further, drivers will also owe a civil legal duty of care to all other road users. This means they need to take reasonable care to ensure their actions, or any steps they fail to take, do not cause injury to another road user, or damage to property.

What happens if someone removes or steals the sign?

If someone removes or steals the sign that has been displayed and belongs to the road user, this could be treated as theft. That person would be guilty of theft if they “dishonestly appropriate property belonging to another with the intention of permanently depriving the other of it”. The expectation would therefore be that other road users respect the signs that are in place and do not act to increase the danger of those around them by removing these signs.

If someone is injured as a result of a tripping hazard from a charging cable, who is legally responsible for any injuries suffered?

The starting point is that a cable should not be run a long way across the pavement. Owners are encouraged to park close to the charging point to try and prevent tripping hazards to the public. After charging, the cables should be returned in the appropriate place. f these reasonable steps are not taken and an accident occurs, then the user may be held liable.





Northgate are in it for the long haul WHEN it comes to long term rental, Northgate offers a comprehensive range of support packages for SMEs, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of READ MORE ChargedEV – helping SMEs on their electrification journey CHARGEDEV specialises in the supply and installation of Electric Vehicle charging equipment across the UK and having installed over 23,000 domestic and workplace EV chargers to date, it has become READ MORE R2C – digitising the fleet management process R2C Lite has been created to eliminate labour-intensive administration processes, aid compliance and increase business productivity for SME fleets running HGVs, vans, trucks, trailers and more, many of which will READ MORE Northgate’s mobility solutions keeping you on the road NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire's additional mobility solutions options and support packages can be built into its existing rental contracts, cutting down the need for multiple supplier agreements to be signed and READ MORE BMW – looking after fleets large and small WHETHER you are a sole trader looking for a car that works for your business or you manage a fleet of fewer than 50 company cars, the BMW Business Partnership READ MORE BMW i4 – makes a lot of sense for the company car driver THE new BMW i4 is the German premium brand's first ever all-electric Gran Coupé and it's a very interesting proposition for company car drivers with a 2% BIK rate for READ MORE Innovation drives Wilson Auctions’ success AS one of the first in the industry to introduce MVR (Motor Vehicle Repair Workshops) on its various auction sites nationwide, Wilson Auctions was highly commended in this year's Business READ MORE Tax efficiency – BMW’s X1 PHEV, a Business Motoring winner BMW's X1 xDrive 25e is a Business Motoring winner, picking up the Best Small SUV gong at this year's awards. It features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor READ MORE BMW X5e – makes real sense to drivers and fleet managers THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills. Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the READ MORE Van Monster Remarketing – tops for Business Motoring Awards EXCEPTIONAL levels of customer service are at the heart of the Van Monster Remarketing proposition. The personal nature of the service provided by its Remarketing account managers has enabled to grow READ MORE BMW iX electrifies the Business Motoring Award judges THE BMW iX will add electric performance to any forward-thinking fleet manager, as well as a spacious, lounge-like interior to keep drivers focussed on the road ahead, with a range READ MORE BMW iX3 brings electricity into the mainstream Following the i3 and i8, the BMW iX3 is the brand's first electric SUV and the winner of this Year's Business Motoring Awards Best Medium SUV category. And the electric READ MORE Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car. With READ MORE KeyFleet Partner Programme – Best Company Car Programme winner WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs.All employees are trained in Whole Life READ MORE Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to a full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE