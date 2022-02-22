ARI Fleet UK appoints Jo Ewen as Director, Complete Brand
Reading Time: 2 minutes
ARI Fleet UK, part of Holman Group, has appointed Jo Ewen as its new Director, Complete Brand, bringing 32 years’ experience in the industry and a wealth of knowledge to the running of the Complete Brand – a division created in 2021 to help businesses drive value from their investment in fleet.
Ewen said: “I’m delighted to be joining ARI and I’m looking forward to playing my part in helping achieve our growth aspirations. There is a real opportunity in the marketplace to deliver great customer service and ARI is a business that is taking advantage of this. It has a reputation for being very people-orientated and that is super-important to me.
“People make the difference in a business and the customer service culture at ARI was very evident both throughout the entire process of joining the business and talking with other industry peers.”
Ewan joins ARI from Alphabet, where she was general manager of direct sales. Prior to this role, she held several executive positions at LeasePlan and TR Fleet, as well as running her own fleet consultancy. She gained further experience with roles at FMG, Europcar and RAC Motoring Services.
“One of the key things I’ll be doing is making sure we continue to take advantage of the great customer service we offer,” added Jo. “It will also be really important to make sure we are giving customers what they really want and build on our use of data to drive outcomes for our customers.”
The Complete Brand was created in May 2021 to deliver fleet management for businesses running vehicles that do not have such legislative and regulatory requirements but still require innovative fleet management, data insights and SMR provision. Its sister operation, the Complex Brand, was created for businesses needing specific and bespoke management for legislative and regulatory requirements such as O-licences, Earned Recognition and other compliance processes.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
