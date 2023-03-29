Reading Time: 2 minutes

ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car supermarkets, banks, fleets, finance houses and manufacturers to used vehicle buyers.

This has confirmed Aston Barclay’s position as the UK’s leading independent supplier of used vehicle remarketing services, and winner of this year’s Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service Award.

Operating with two business units: Aston Barclay Auctions and The Car Buying Group, its strategy drives return and unlocks increased value for SMEs, creating cost, time, and environmental savings, and providing fast and efficient disposal, purchase, management, and oversight of used vehicles.

Digital platforms which integrate with the network of fulfilment hubs are at the very heart of the Aston Barclay remarketing proposition. It is the only remarketing specialist to fully merge and connect the vehicle journey from retail to wholesale in this way.

It has pioneered the digital journey within the vehicle remarketing sector, disrupting the traditional approach and enabling the creation of an ‘always on’ sector where both vendors and buyers can benefit around the clock, from any location.

The digital proposition is invaluable to SME customers in the fleet remarketing sector, many of whom are fleet suppliers, funders, managers, and operators.

The Group has introduced physical/online sales for dealer part exchange, Motability, and light commercial sales, with ex-fleet and OEM sales staying online due to the vehicles being younger – contrasting with many larger auction companies, who still only sell online.

This hybrid approach has delivered high conversion rates and prices of between 2-5% more than online competition. It now hast Ogilvie, Activa, United, VW Van Centre, TCH Leasing and Mercedes Northside as new vendors alongside multiple van dealers nationwide.

Becoming the first remarketing supplier in the UK to launch a mobile bidding App in 2017, Aston Barclay has created an anywhere, anytime competitive market. With over 26 updates to date and two this year alone, the Buyers App continues to form a core component of our digital platform.

The platform now combines Appraisal, Dashboard, Online Catalogue, and e-Live auction products for an easy, end-to-end used vehicle proposition, taking individual used vehicles from initial appraisal, through to physical delivery with options to increase speed of sale including dealer underwriting from The Car Buying Group.

It introduced Aston Barclay Stock Funding as part of a ‘three-click transaction’ vision of buyers digitally searching, bidding on, and funding used vehicle stock via the Buyer’s App. 100% of the purchase invoice can be funded including buyer, online and transport fees, smart repairs up to £1,000, and Aston Barclay Assured. It includes VAT on LCVs and is available on cars and vans up to 3.6 tonnes GVW with funding for up to 120 days.

