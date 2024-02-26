Reading Time: 2 minutes

Global leasing and fleet-management provider Ayvens has reached an agreement with OEM Stellantis that could add up to 500,000 new vehicles to Ayvens fleets across Europe.

The deal, described as a “multi-billion Euro frame agreement” will see Ayvens affiliates encouraged to buy a range of Stellantis vehicles for long-term leasing fleets over the next three years, beginning in the first half of 2024.

The agreement covers a range of latest vehicles from city cars to SUVs, vans and seven and nine-seat transporters, and will encompass the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall brands owned by Stellantis. The agreement also allows for brand availability to be extended across the entire Stellantis portfolio in future.

Ayvens was formed in May 2023 following the acquisition by ALD Automotive of LeasePlan, regarded as one of the world’s leading fleet management and mobility companies. Now ranked as the leading global multi-brand and multi-channel car leasing player, Ayvens is leveraging its scale and capabilities to support its broad client base of corporate, SME and private individual clients.

Both parties to the agreement emphasise that it underscores the two companies’ commitment to the transition to sustainable motoring and is fully aligned with the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 programme, which is seeing the company invest more than €50 billion in electrification over the next decade with an intention to achieve a fully electric passenger car sales mix in Europe by 2023, and the Ayvens PowerUP 2026 strategic plan focusing on a progressive transition to sustainable mobility in its fleets.

“This commercial partnership will allow us to work closely together with Stellantis to ensure more competitive pricing for our clients and perfectly illustrates our capacity to leverage our new scale and buying power to achieve better value and synergies for all of our stakeholders,” commented Ayvens CEO Tim Albertsen.

“We play a critical role in creating an efficient and robust ecosystem with our partners in order to deliver the best value and benefits to our clients as they transition to sustainable mobility – our goal is to lead this transition and shape the future of our industry as the leading global sustainable mobility player,” Albertsen added.

Stellantis recently reached a similar agreement involving some 250,000 new vehicles with international mobility service provider Sixt.

