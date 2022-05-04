Reading Time: 2 minutes

THE new BMW i4 is the German premium brand’s first ever all-electric Gran Coupé and it’s a very interesting proposition for company car drivers with a 2% BIK rate for 2022-2024.

Highly commended in the Best Company Car category in this year’s Business Motoring Awards, there’s an awful lot more going for this very smart EV. With 340hp, zero to 62mph in just 5.7 seconds and a pure electric range of up to 365 miles, it is one of the most powerful and versatile electric cars yet.

Engineered for the everyday, the i4 delivers a smooth driving experience thanks to a virtually silent drive and sophisticated suspension technology with innovate new eDrive technology. Meanwhile, BMW’s Vertical Kidney Grille has been reimagined with innovation in mind, now housing a host of sensors for intelligent and autonomous driving.

Regional hydroelectricity from the Rivers Isar and Lech are used to aid the production of the i4. This source of renewable electricity helps to reduce carbon footprint during the manufacturing process.

The silhouette of the BMW i4 represents an evolution of the classical BMW Coupé proportions: a long wheelbase and short overhangs form a dynamic and elegant profile. Combined with sculpted surfaces with precise character lines it’s the perfect business partner.

The car be connected in more ways than one by downloading the new My BMW app. Route and charging stops can be planned on the drivers’ phone and sent to their car and even precondition their car so it’s the optimum temperature before you get in.

There’s no doubt that electric cars make a lot of sense for company car drivers because of the benefit-in-kind tax savings on offer while private buyers will find themselves spending a lot less on electricity than they might on petrol or diesel.

The i4 can charge at up to 200kW which means you can charge the battery from 10-80% in just over 30 minutes if you can find a suitable charger.

The i4’s hatchback design offers practicality and flexibility with three-way split rear seats providing a space option for passengers and bulkier cargo. In the front, the sports seats offer lots of adjustment to help find a comfortable position.

There’s plenty of standard kit to make the i4 easier to live with, including cruise control and auto air conditioning, an automatic tailgate, rear view camera plus a heat pump for all models that boosts efficiency by reducing the load on the battery.

While the car sits fairly low on the road, the cabin doesn’t feel cramped and there’s plenty of space upfront for the driver and front passenger.





