Bushnell moves from Alphabet to Fleet Operations
Reading Time: < 1 minute
OUTSOURCED fleet management and mobility services provider Fleet Operations has appointed David Bushnell as Director of Consultancy and Strategy.
A former Principal Consultant for Alphabet (GB), Bushnell has more than 30 years’ experience and extensive knowledge of alternative fuels and electric drivetrains, fleet taxation, personal motoring schemes, salary sacrifice and fleet funding.
A qualified mechanical engineer, he is a member of the Association of Fleet Professionals and lead trainer on the financial training module for the Institute of Car Fleet Management.
Reporting directly to the board, Bushnell will be an ambassador for Fleet Operations’ unique approach to tailored fleet management solutions for SME, corporate and international customers.
He will head up the delivery of strategic development and consultancy and will also be sharing his market-leading expertise through a soon-to-be-announced new series of webinars, white papers and best practice guides.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
