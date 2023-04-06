Reading Time: 3 minutes

Any international citizen visiting the country can enjoy the privilege of leasing their preferred car. However, it can be challenging for a foreigner to rent a car in the country because they must meet specific requirements to do so.

This guide will discuss these requirements in detail and other important things you need to know before leasing a car as an international citizen visiting the UK.

Is it Difficult for International Citizens to Lease Cars in the UK?

The answer to this question depends on several specific factors. For instance, it depends on how long you plan to stay in the country. Are you there for a new job, education, a temporary contract, or family reasons?

Your credit history also plays a significant part when leasing a vehicle in the UK.

Leasing a car can be extremely difficult if you have created a gap in your UK credit history. Mostly, this applies to individuals moving back to the UK after some time.

Besides, finding a car company willing to rent their property to foreigners without a UK licence can be challenging. Most companies in the country only lease their vehicles to drivers with valid UK driving licences, in addition to other strict requirements, which will be highlighted below.

Requirements for Expatriates Seeking to Lease Cars in the UK

With the right documents, leasing a car as a foreigner in the UK is relatively straightforward. But first, you need to find a company that accepts international driving licences in the UK.

With that in mind, here are some of the documents most car leasing companies ask for before lending you their car:

1. UK Bank Account

Most companies require you to have a UK bank account for credit purposes. With it, most companies will accept your application because they use it to determine how responsible you are in managing your finances.

You must have certain documentation to open a bank account in the UK, including a recent utility bill, a council bill tax, a tenancy agreement, a mortgage statement, etc. Therefore, car leasing is unsuitable for foreigners visiting the country for a short period, say one or two months.

2. A Valid International Driving Licence

Some car leasing companies accept international driving licences, while others don’t. If you find a dealer accommodating them, chances are, you must have held it for a minimum of 13 months to be approved.

Furthermore, your licence must be clean before applying. In this case, they usually check for motoring convictions, penalties, points, etc.

If you have been leasing a vehicle for more than 12 months, you might be required to apply for a UK driving licence once the period is over.

3. A copy of Your Passport or Visa

Having a valid passport or visa is also crucial when applying for a car lease. It helps ascertain that you entered the country legally and the purpose of your visit.

4. Proof of Address

The leasing company you choose might need you to provide your address. It helps them know where to deliver the vehicle and how they can send you the necessary documents regarding your contract.

5. Source of Income

As a foreigner, your lease provider may want to know your source of income to determine whether you can afford their services. Therefore, if you plan to relocate permanently, ensure you arrange employment prior to your application to show you are capable of making monthly payments.

However, your employer can provide the required details if you are leasing for business purposes.

Tips for Foreigners Looking to Lease Cars in the UK

Here are factors to consider when looking for a car to lease in the UK.

How long do you need the car for?– Many people opt for short-term leases because they present more favourable terms and can terminate them if they are uncertain about their plans. A 28-day rolling contract is suitable for foreigners seeking low-commitment leases. Consider your budget– Get an idea of what you intend to pay for a lease. Your UK bank may be able to advise you in this situation. Pay attention to terms and conditions– Go through the leasing company’s terms and conditions thoroughly to ensure you don’t tie yourself in. You may learn about additional fees in your contract, including charges for terminating the lease before its expiration date. Be wary of illegitimate dealers– Research a company online, including reading reviews on platforms like Trustpilot and Reddit, before doing business with them. Assess the car before signing any document– Inspect the vehicle thoroughly and take all the necessary photos and videos before signing the paperwork. It might help in case disputes arise.

Final Word

Leasing a vehicle in the UK is relatively easy, provided you have proper documentation. However, getting an expert to guide you can be a good idea, particularly for first-timers. Experts in this field can help speed up the process and ensure you are not scammed.

