The AA has put out a warning to drivers: car theft increased by a significant 29% between September 2021 and September 2022. As the cost of living crisis deepens, more people are being tempted into crime.
Why is car theft on the rise?
Not only is the incentive for theft now higher due to financial pressures but there’s a supply shortage which makes it harder to buy a car. The rising interest rates don’t help prospective car buyers much either. These issues heighten the demand for stolen cars, which criminals can then use to sell car parts or even whole cars on the black market.
What is the most stolen car in the UK?
If you’re curious, the most-stolen car in the UK in 2022 was the nation’s favourite, the humble Ford Fiesta. Close on its heels, the Range Rover followed.
Others in the Top 10 list included the Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf and Land Rover Discovery.
No matter what car you drive though, you should be vigilant against car thieves. Don’t assume that having keyless locking protects you against this rising crime either. Thieves are developing ways to get around this. They use devices of their own to intercept the locking signal before it can be sent to the car.
What can motorists do to better protect their vehicles?
All this begs the question: what can you do to lessen your chances of losing a car to thievery?
The AA recommends that if your car has keyless entry, you double-check the car is locked before you walk away. Investing in a Faraday pouch is another way to foil any attempts to steal the signal.
Another great way to protect your car is to get a CCTV home security camera that looks over the area where you park your car. The closer this camera is to the parking spot, the better your chances of getting a clear shot to send to the police, should something happen. They also have a deterrent effect; in fact, there are plenty of fake CCTV cameras you can buy for this purpose, if you don’t want to spend too much money.
Another way to show thieves that stealing your car isn’t worth the risk is to use a steering wheel lock every time you leave it unattended. Any lock you use is better than nothing, but some of the best ones include the Stoplock Pro Elite and Milenco high-security steering wheel lock.
In the current circumstances, there’s no better time to think about car security than now!
Thinking of the switch to electric?
Need help in finding the right electric vehicle for you? Compare driving range, battery capacity, charging time, price, and features to find the perfect EV for you.
Leave A Comment