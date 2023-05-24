Reading Time: 2 minutes

The AA has put out a warning to drivers: car theft increased by a significant 29% between September 2021 and September 2022. As the cost of living crisis deepens, more people are being tempted into crime.

Why is car theft on the rise?

Not only is the incentive for theft now higher due to financial pressures but there’s a supply shortage which makes it harder to buy a car. The rising interest rates don’t help prospective car buyers much either. These issues heighten the demand for stolen cars, which criminals can then use to sell car parts or even whole cars on the black market.

What is the most stolen car in the UK?

If you’re curious, the most-stolen car in the UK in 2022 was the nation’s favourite, the humble Ford Fiesta. Close on its heels, the Range Rover followed.

Others in the Top 10 list included the Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf and Land Rover Discovery.

No matter what car you drive though, you should be vigilant against car thieves. Don’t assume that having keyless locking protects you against this rising crime either. Thieves are developing ways to get around this. They use devices of their own to intercept the locking signal before it can be sent to the car.

What can motorists do to better protect their vehicles?

All this begs the question: what can you do to lessen your chances of losing a car to thievery?

First of all, don’t assume that just because you park on the driveway, your car is safe. Consider a lockable gate and a sturdy fencing solution that will deter would-be thieves.

The AA recommends that if your car has keyless entry, you double-check the car is locked before you walk away. Investing in a Faraday pouch is another way to foil any attempts to steal the signal.

Another great way to protect your car is to get a CCTV home security camera that looks over the area where you park your car. The closer this camera is to the parking spot, the better your chances of getting a clear shot to send to the police, should something happen. They also have a deterrent effect; in fact, there are plenty of fake CCTV cameras you can buy for this purpose, if you don’t want to spend too much money.

Another way to show thieves that stealing your car isn’t worth the risk is to use a steering wheel lock every time you leave it unattended. Any lock you use is better than nothing, but some of the best ones include the Stoplock Pro Elite and Milenco high-security steering wheel lock.

In the current circumstances, there’s no better time to think about car security than now!

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

