FLEET management company CBVC Vehicle Management is investing in APD Global Research’s the UK’s leading automotive experience feedback tool from .
The platform, known as the APD Voice.360CX, independently monitors the driver journey and experience, providing feedback that loops back into a continuous improvement process. Using advanced sentiment analytics, the platform highlights areas of success and where service levels can be improved and provides CBVC Vehicle Management with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) which demonstrates how likely customers are to recommend the service.
Mike Manners, Managing Director of CBVC Vehicle Management, said: “While we like to think that we already provide exceptional customer service, it’s important to ensure we maintain and continually improve our standards. By independently auditing the experience of our valued customers we can focus on any areas where we can enhance our process. Without doubt, Voice.360 will support our drive to deliver the best possible customer service levels.”
It is an ideal time for CBVC Vehicle Management to further invest in customer experience. The business was recently announced as the leasing provider for ElectriX, the new one-stop shop from LV=General Insurance which offers drivers everything they need to get on the road with an electric car. CBVC Vehicle Management is providing electric car leasing offers as well as full in-life lease management for ElectriX customers and has expanded the customer service team to manage the new business volume.
Paul Turner, Executive Chairman of APD Global Research, said: “We are delighted to be working with CBVC Vehicle Management at this exciting time for the business. We will ensure the CBVC team have the insights and knowledge to build on existing high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty”.
