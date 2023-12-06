Reading Time: < 1 minute
MORE than half of motorists (54%) say that cheaper fuel is top of their wish list for this Christmas, new research shows.
Startline’s December Used Car Tracker also shows that 45% would like Santa to bring them lower running costs for their car and 34% would like a newer model.

Paul Burgess, Chief Executive at Startline Motor Finance, said: “This Christmas, it is clear that the cost of living crisis will continue to have a very real impact on the UK’s motorists, and the gift they would most like to receive is for their car to simply cost less to run.

“While petrol and diesel costs are below the peaks seen a little over a year ago, they remain historically high and just filling up a car at the pumps is clearly a financial strain for many people.

“Also, servicing and maintenance costs have been increasing while the one in three people who would just like a newer car are probably among those who have been hanging onto their vehicle for longer because they can’t currently afford to swap.”

Startline’s research also showed that 20% would like the festive season to deliver less traffic congestion while 8% want some kind of autopilot technology to save them from having to drive.

“It seems that it’s not just the cost of running a car that is frustrating motorists but also using their vehicle. Congestion is an issue for a significant minority and some definitely want to see autonomous tech that means their car would take them from door to door.”

The Startline Used Car Tracker is compiled monthly for Startline Motor Finance by APD Global Research, well-known in the motor industry for their business intelligence reporting and customer experience programs. This time, 301 consumers and 60 dealers were questioned.

