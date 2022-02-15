Reading Time: 2 minutes

CLM has chosen ODO to enhance its core Fleet Management through enhancing driver communication. The ODO app will enable CLM to further support drivers.

Following the launch of CLM’s new company car scheme; Lifestyle Car Choice, an innovative salary sacrifice and deduction proposition, underpinned by panel funding, CLM have seen huge uptake from employees who may never have had a company car. The ODO app provides drivers with greater choice in how they communicate with CLM throughout the time they have their vehicle.

ODO is integrated with CLM’s existing operational system, and is a great addition to improve customer engagement and take their driver experience to the next level. The driver app enables; drivers to take control and self-serve across vehicle inspections, SMR bookings, expenses management and more.

Clients benefit from an end-to-end service covering all aspects of professionally running a fleet from vehicle acquisition and funding, cost effective maintenance, driver risk management and accident management services through to short term hire and mini lease, vehicle logistics and re-sale.

CLM fleet management now includes app engagement, with the help of ODO, and enables CLM to meet their customer care and driver well-being targets for 2022.

Andy Short, Commercial Director for CLM stated, “Having gone through a rigorous partner selection programme, ODO came top on every key criteria for CLM. We’re looking forward to a successful partnership for years to come. The ODO App, provides us with industry leading functionality enabling us to communicate better with our customers, deliver cost and time savings to our customers. The richness of functionality and capabilities ensure we are future proofing our proposition with ODO”.

Robert Gorby, Chief Commercial Officer of DRIVE, added: “We’re delighted to welcome CLM onboard and look forward to delighting their customers with our driver App. CLM’s decision to join ODO is a positive reflection of both our comprehensive functionality available today plus our compelling vision for the future which enable CLM to future-proof their proposition”.

F