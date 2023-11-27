Reading Time: < 1 minute

A NEW committee launched by the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) aims to break down barriers in the workplace by promoting equality, diversity and inclusivity.

The Diversity and Leadership Committee’s aims include creating guidance and promoting best practice for AFP members and the wider fleet community, providing a safe space to explore difficult topics, shaping future training within the AFP Fleet Academy, and engaging with a diverse group of individuals and businesses in fleet to develop understanding.

Denise Lane, director at the AFP, said: “There has been a real drive in many professional environments to promote equality, diversity and inclusivity, and the formation of this new committee is designed to create a focus point for efforts being made in this area within the fleet industry.

“The AFP is already working closely with several members who feel as though their voice is not always heard, helping them to bring about change in their particular workplace. Creating this forum where their ideas and thinking can be developed will help us to bring greater structure to those efforts on an industrywide basis.

“Job one for us will be to create a range of best practice advice that can be applied across the fleet sector, to engage employees, help employers to attract a broader range of talent, and encourage leadership that promotes diversity.”

The committee started work last month and is made up of AFP members in both fleet operator and fleet service provider roles.

