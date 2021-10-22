Reading Time: 2 minutes

ONE of the problems that car owners experience is that their car key is not working – what can you do?

It can be frustrating, especially if you do not have a spare one and are running late for work or an important meeting. While a damaged key may be a likely reason, there can also be other causes, such as a broken lock. Knowing these possible causes will help you be more prepared and know what to do if you ever face this problem.

Before jumping to the said possible causes, it’s also good to know what type of car key you have since you would need that information if you call for a car or locksmith service.

Traditional or mechanical key. It's the regular key that old car models use. It doesn't have any chip or programming, and it's the one you insert to open the door and turn on the ignition.

Transponder key. It offers extra safety protection because it has a chip on top of the metal part that generates a code. It disables the vehicle's immobiliser, thus allowing you to drive.

Remote key. It lets you remotely lock and unlock the vehicle, as well as disable its alarm.

Smart key. The car will detect the presence of this key so you can drive it with a push of a button without having to insert a key into the ignition.

Let’s now go through the common causes of a car key failing to work.

Damaged car key

There are several reasons for a damaged car key, such as natural wear and tear. If you see apparent damage to your key, it may require replacement. A locksmith company can help you with that. However, make sure that you only deal with a trustworthy service provider specialising in your car model or brand. For instance, hire one with expertise in Mercedes car key replacement if you have a Mercedes car.

Dead battery

A dead battery is also common on remote and smart keys. It’s one of the first things to check when yours stops working, especially if it’s been a while since you last had a battery replacement. Try replacing the battery and see if it solves the issue.

Broken door lock

As mentioned, it’s not always a problem with the key that may cause it to stop working. The car door may not open using your key because the lock is broken. Some signs that the lock is damaged are it doesn’t turn, you can open one door but not the other, and you cannot fully insert the key. If you don’t know how to fix a broken door lock, a locksmith company can also help you as these specialists provide locks and keys services.

Remote car key improperly programmed

There could be a problem with the programming of the key, which may cause it to malfunction. You may reprogram the key, or if you don’t know how to do it, again, a reputable locksmith provider can do the job.

Faulty car ignition lock

As with the car door lock, it can also be an issue with your car ignition lock. If you can use the key on the car doors but not the ignition lock, then the problem may be on the latter. Again, a professional locksmith can fix it.

If you experience your car key not working, remember the information provided to know what to do. It will help you get back on the road in no time.