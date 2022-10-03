Reading Time: 3 minutes

THE RAC is offering businesses and fleet operators a flexible and easy means for reducing vehicle running costs with the launch of a new connected vehicles product.

Rather than the expense and complexity of traditional telematics services that effectively involve ‘hard-wiring’ units into vehicles, users simply plug the matchbox-sized ConnectOne device into their vehicles’ 12v sockets before pairing them with a compatible Apple or Android smartphone.

Within minutes they can be tracking each of their vehicles’ trips and locations as well gaining an understanding of each driver’s behaviour behind the wheel. All this data, which is displayed clearly in the intuitive app, can be used to optimise routes taken by drivers as well as to coach staff on how to save fuel and lessen vehicle wear and tear – all of which can save money.

The product is ideally suited to cost-sensitive businesses, grey fleet and short-term rental operators who have never explored connected technology before because of the cost and commitment required when taking on traditional ‘hard-wired’ telematics services. ConnectOne’s power comes from its flexibility – with a rolling 30-day contract with no long-term commitments, organisations only pay for the devices they use and can scale the service up or down as their requirements change.

The true ‘plug-and-play’ nature of ConnectOne means businesses, such as couriers and delivery companies whose driver numbers vary seasonally, also stand to benefit as boxes can be easily swapped between vehicles. The system is also ideal for organisations that operate ‘grey fleets’ where individual drivers might use their own vehicles for business use; in these instances, drivers can switch off or disconnect the ConnectOne box when not working to protect their privacy, ensuring that the only data collected relates to genuine business trips.

As well as tracking vehicle location and driver behaviour data – the latter being the fastest route to saving on fuel and other vehicle running costs – ConnectOne helps fleets stay HMRC-compliant by accurately logging vehicle mileages and, with timesheet and expense claim functionality built-in, it cuts down on unnecessary administration. Those in charge of fleets can also geofence specific locations so they receive an alert when vehicles enter or exit them, making it easy to keep track of drivers returning to depots and to detect potential unauthorised vehicle use.

Nigel Humpherson, RAC’s head of commercial and connected solutions, said: “With costs escalating, looking for savings becomes an ever more important task for businesses. With ConnectOne, we’ve developed a solution that dramatically reduces the financial barriers associated with taking traditional ‘connected car’ services, which allows organisations to quickly see savings from keeping a closer eye on their vehicles – all delivered via an easy-to-use smartphone or web-based app.

“ConnectOne’s power comes from its simplicity and flexibility. Boxes can be swapped between vehicles quickly and easily, enabling business owners and fleet managers to get full visibility of the vehicles they have responsibility for, whether they are part of their own fleet, belong to a subcontractor, are on hire or even belong to an employee who sometimes uses their own vehicle for work purposes.

“We also know that organisations can be nervous of locking into long contracts and of signing up to telematics solutions if they don’t know how their fleet requirements may change in the future. Many might also be waiting on delivery of new vehicles held up because of the semiconductor shortage and can’t justify the cost of having telematics units wired into existing vehicles which they may not be using for much longer. ConnectOne gets around both problems by providing a flexible, low-cost route to discovering the benefits of having a connected set of vehicles, safe in the knowledge they’re on a rolling 30-day contract and can easily scale the solution up or down as needs change.

“The vehicle insight ConnectOne offers is rich, giving organisations large and small an excellent opportunity to both keep control of costs and to get a better understanding of how vehicles are being driven – insight that can be used to coach staff to become better drivers. After all, a safer driver is also a cheaper driver.”

At a glance: data shown within the RAC ConnectOne app

Vehicle tracking: Provides the live location of every driver to help manage on road operations with ease. Fleet managers can easily see if drivers are on the move or parked.

Driver performance: Enables any high-risk driving that could affect insurance premiums or fuel costs to be identified and addressed through coaching employees to become safer and more efficient drivers.

Mileage classification: Maintains HMRC-compliance via accurate mileage capture and classification. At just the click of a button drivers can switch from personal to business mileage or remove for privacy.

Timesheet and expense claims reporting: Saves time with automated timesheets, mileage, and expense reporting.

Daily vehicle inspection: Keep your vehicles DVSA compliant and spot maintenance issues early with an easy-to-use daily inspection checklist

Geo-fencing: Location-based perimeters can be set to identify whether a driver is entering or leaving a designated area. This can be used to flag when drivers are returning to depot or to detect any unauthorised usage.





Northgate are in it for the long haul WHEN it comes to long term rental, Northgate offers a comprehensive range of support packages for SMEs, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of READ MORE ChargedEV – helping SMEs on their electrification journey CHARGEDEV specialises in the supply and installation of Electric Vehicle charging equipment across the UK and having installed over 23,000 domestic and workplace EV chargers to date, it has become READ MORE R2C – digitising the fleet management process R2C Lite has been created to eliminate labour-intensive administration processes, aid compliance and increase business productivity for SME fleets running HGVs, vans, trucks, trailers and more, many of which will READ MORE Northgate’s mobility solutions keeping you on the road NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire's additional mobility solutions options and support packages can be built into its existing rental contracts, cutting down the need for multiple supplier agreements to be signed and READ MORE BMW – looking after fleets large and small WHETHER you are a sole trader looking for a car that works for your business or you manage a fleet of fewer than 50 company cars, the BMW Business Partnership READ MORE BMW i4 – makes a lot of sense for the company car driver THE new BMW i4 is the German premium brand's first ever all-electric Gran Coupé and it's a very interesting proposition for company car drivers with a 2% BIK rate for READ MORE Innovation drives Wilson Auctions’ success AS one of the first in the industry to introduce MVR (Motor Vehicle Repair Workshops) on its various auction sites nationwide, Wilson Auctions was highly commended in this year's Business READ MORE Tax efficiency – BMW’s X1 PHEV, a Business Motoring winner BMW's X1 xDrive 25e is a Business Motoring winner, picking up the Best Small SUV gong at this year's awards. It features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor READ MORE BMW X5e – makes real sense to drivers and fleet managers THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills. Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the READ MORE Van Monster Remarketing – tops for Business Motoring Awards EXCEPTIONAL levels of customer service are at the heart of the Van Monster Remarketing proposition. The personal nature of the service provided by its Remarketing account managers has enabled to grow READ MORE BMW iX electrifies the Business Motoring Award judges THE BMW iX will add electric performance to any forward-thinking fleet manager, as well as a spacious, lounge-like interior to keep drivers focussed on the road ahead, with a range READ MORE BMW iX3 brings electricity into the mainstream Following the i3 and i8, the BMW iX3 is the brand's first electric SUV and the winner of this Year's Business Motoring Awards Best Medium SUV category. And the electric READ MORE Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car. With READ MORE KeyFleet Partner Programme – Best Company Car Programme winner WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs.All employees are trained in Whole Life READ MORE Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to a full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE