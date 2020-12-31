Reading Time: 3 minutes

FROM an executive in the company car to the seasoned truck driver out for a delivery, today’stechnology may require a new form of driver education.

Fleet managers should be aware of a serious knowledge gap whenever they are assigning vehicles to drivers. It could reduce the chances of crashes caused by new technologies.

If all vehicles were exactly the same when it comes to technology, this would be easier. Right

now, however, fleet managers need to be proactive about providing education and training on

the technologies that are present in the fleet vehicles. They should be aware that different

technologies cause a learning curve in drivers.

No matter how confident, the drivers may misread the cues and make a mistake. It can also

cause unnecessary stress on a daily drive. Ready to add to the frustration, dash tech can be

maddeningly different from brand to brand. That can cause drivers to take their hands off the

wheel or eyes off the road.

You could sell everything and buy a whole fleet of new cars that are exactly alike. However, it’s

more likely you can’t do that. If that’s the case, it will pay to be vigilant about helping your

drivers with these problems.

Is the system active or is it a warning?

While it’s terrific to have help with staying in your lane, the average driver may not have any

experience with the specific lane technology in the vehicle that has been assigned to them.

Some may think that this technology is intuitive and no training is needed.

However, lane technologies come in a variety of different active levels. Your fleet may have

some vehicles without it. Does the driver know they don’t have any assistance?

Then it may have some with lane alerts only. Does the driver recognize the signals when they

light up on the dash? Finally, if the lane alert is semi-automated, it may tug at the wheel. This

can confuse drivers who don’t understand why it is happening.

Is this system the same as the last car I drove?

Different manufacturers have different automatic brake technologies. A driver who is used to

one type may suddenly get into a bad situation if they are driving a different make of car or

truck. Just like lane technology, an automatic braking system takes getting used to.

Drivers may get complacent if they usually drive a fleet car that brakes before they can. It can

discourage them from being alert, and it can cause them to make a mistake when they switch to

another vehicle with a different system.

How much does this system do?

Drivers need to be aware of what each system actually can accomplish. Cruise control on one

vehicle may be the old-fashioned variety. On another, it may take over and do much of the

driving functions. If the driver doesn’t know what will happen when they push the button, they

may end up frustrated very quickly.

This dash technology confuses me

Last but not least, today’s dash technology can vary widely. On some cars, you can change the

air or heat manually. On others, you need to know where the function is on the touchscreen.

As if that’s not aggravating enough, the screen menu may be confusing. If a driver is in their

own car, they will learn how to deal with this. However, if they were in a completely different

vehicle yesterday, they may be stressed out in a matter of seconds as they try to find something

to listen to or attempt to use voice commands.

Rather than pretend these knowledge gaps aren’t affecting drivers, good fleet managers need to

be proactive. They may need to offer hands-on instruction in how to use these technologies

and how to recognize the problems that a knowledge gap causes. After all, you don’t want one

of your drivers to have a crash because they were accustomed to a blind spot monitor, forgot

they didn’t have one, and changed lanes at the worst time.