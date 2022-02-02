Reading Time: 2 minutes

COX Automotive has signalled its future mobility intent with the launch of a new global division targeting emerging transport technologies.

Cox Automotive Mobility will guide the growth of mobility-focused digital and physical services, product development and investments throughout the US, UK, Continental Europe, Canada and Mexico, with additional geographic expansion planned in the future.

The announcement follows a historic 12 months during which Cox Automotive made several strategic acquisitions, including leading service provider for EV battery lifecycle management, Spiers New Technologies, and specialist cloud-based workflow technology business, FleetMaster. Designed to service OEMs, automotive dealers, mobility and fleet providers, Cox Automotive Mobility encompasses four business solution areas – Fleet Services, Fleet Operations, EV Battery Solutions and Emerging Ventures.

With Governments worldwide legislating to end the production internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and unveiling environmental targets to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions, the question of electric battery lifecycle management will only intensify.

Cox Automotive Mobility’s EV Battery Solutions is set to play an important role in addressing these environmental challenges, including pre-treatment battery recycling services. Furthermore, with the health of EV batteries in a growing global EV parc undoubtedly influencing future remarketing values, Cox Automotive’s battery health diagnostic tool built in partnership with Spiers New Technologies will become the third-party, industry standard to assess the condition and value EV batteries

Keeping pace with the changes in the mobility landscape requires agility and flexibility. Changes in vehicle ownership and usership are driving new business models, including short-term rental, vehicle-as-a-service and vehicle subscription. Bolstered by FleetMaster capabilities, the Cox Automotive Mobility platform enables fleet and mobility owners and operators to pivot and adapt their products and services to meet the needs of this ever-changing marketplace; a game-changer for the market.

Global Operations for an Evolving Mobility Landscape

Martin Forbes, President of Cox Automotive International, said: “Mobility offers a huge growth opportunity for us across all our international markets. Cox Automotive is at the forefront of technology in this area and can offer unrivalled expertise and solutions to both customers and prospects alike.

“I’m excited to see us starting and implementing the mobility strategy across the international markets and working globally on this with the US team. By combining the scale and expertise of one global vision, with bespoke market-led data and insights, we are enabling a safer, cleaner and more connected transportation ecosystem with operational efficiencies for our partners worldwide.”

Paul Humphreys has been appointed to Managing Director of Mobility, Cox Automotive International, overseeing strategy, execution and operations outside the U.S, reporting into Martin Forbes, President for Cox Automotive International.