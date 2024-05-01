Drivers look to councils for on-street charging

RESEARCH by Vauxhall has highlighted the growing reliance drivers are placing on their local councils to increase on-street charging provision for electric vehicle (EV) drivers.

According to its findings, Vauxhall revealed that 75% of motorists are depending on Local Authorities to install on-street charging to meet the demands and increasing numbers of EV owners.

The new research comes ahead of England and Wales’ local and mayoral elections, set to take place on 2nd May. While issues concerning motorists are never far from the news, Vauxhall’s study found that only 25% of respondents noticed issues around charging infrastructure playing a role in the political manifestos and canvassing of local candidates, suggesting it has dropped off the political agenda.

According to Vauxhall, only 30% of respondents say motorists who own or want to own an EV are supported by their local council, with numbers noticeably lower in regions outside of London. Highlighting the issues further, only 10% of drivers told Vauxhall they were happy with the levels of on-street charging in their area, with satisfaction rates in Wales dropping to as low as 4%.

Vauxhall launched Electric Streets of Britain to address the lack of on-street charging provision in the UK, and support councils across the country with the acceleration of local charging infrastructure. On-street charging access is essential to ensure drivers can charge electric vehicles with ease and convenience, especially for the 40% of drivers in the country without access to a driveway1.

Alongside an online database for drivers to register charging needs in their area, Vauxhall has established an ‘Enablement Fund’ to help Local Authorities, working with leading charging operators char.gy, Connected Kerb and SureCharge.

Registrations to Vauxhall’s Electric Streets of Britain hub mirror concerns expressed through the latest research, with high levels of interest for charge point installations logged in cities including Glasgow, Leeds and Birmingham – all in localities where a large percentage of drivers told Vauxhall EV owners require further support from their Local Authority.

Recent figures show London holds up to 60% of the UK’s on-street chargers2, with wider regions lagging. This lack of parity is apparent in Vauxhall’s most recent research, as London was found to be the only region of the country where the majority of motorists (60%) say EV drivers are supported by their local council.

London was also the only area where over 50% of drivers noticed issues around EV infrastructure playing a role in political campaigning ahead of local elections.

James Taylor, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is just one of many concerns that should be discussed in great detail ahead of this year’s local and mayoral elections. While recent figures show charge point numbers are increasing, our latest research highlights how drivers are increasingly reliant on their Local Authorities to make sure infrastructure needs are being met.

“Our Electric Streets of Britain initiative was launched to support Local Authorities, working with our partners to educate councils on the importance of installing more accessible on-street charging to ensure no driver is left behind on the UK’s journey to electric. We hope to see local councils listening to these drivers who are reliant on their support to provide confidence and ensure motorists across the country feel they can join the electric transition efficiently and safely.”

By the end of this year, Vauxhall will offer a fully electric version of every car and van model in its line-up. Vauxhall was the UK’s best-selling electric van manufacturer in 2023, while the Corsa Electric was the UK’s best-selling small electric car and the Mokka Electric the best-selling electric compact crossover model last year.