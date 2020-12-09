Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANALYSIS by Cornwall Insight has shown the number of public electric vehicle (EV) charge points per EV has fallen to its lowest level since 2018 – when Cornwall Insight records began.

For every one EV in the UK, there are 0.28 public charge points. Katie Hickford, Analyst at Cornwall Insight, said that COVID-19 restrictions have undoubtedly loomed large over the installation of charge points and has unsurprisingly suppressed the number of installations over the course of the year. In the same period, the number of EVs on the road has grown with year-to-date registrations up 169% compared to 2019.

She added: “Despite the valid reasons for the slow-down in the number of charge point installations, the lack of charging infrastructure at the very time EV sales are starting to gather pace could potentially make it difficult to galvanise public opinion that the switch to EVs will be an easy transition.

“Although the majority of EV charging will happen at home, there are definite gaps in public charging provision. It is not simply about the number of chargers; they also need to be the right type, i.e. rapid or a slower speed and in the right locations.

“It is an exciting time for EVs, and the demand for public charge points is only going to grow, particularly as the government has brought forward the ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles to 2030. It is vital that charging infrastructure across the country keeps pace with the demand to ensure the UK’s net zero ambitions are realised.”