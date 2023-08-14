Two new deputy chairs have been appointed by the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) with Lorna McAtear and Matt Hammond replacing the outgoing Stewart Lightbody.
McAtear is a winner of the Barbara Cox Award, Greenfleet’s Outstanding Achievement Award for her services to the industry and Head of Fleet at National Grid. She holds an international CPC, is a regular and respected contributor at industry conferences and round tables, Hammond is current Fleet News Fleet Manager of the Year, and a national and international CPC holder with over 12 years of experience in transport and fleet management. He is a winner of the Fleet News Safe Fleet Award, as well as Road Risk Manager of the Year at the Brake Fleet Awards, and Fleet Manager of the Year at both the What Van and Business Car Awards.
AFP chair Paul Hollick said: “Lorna and Matt are extremely well known and respected across the fleet sector with a huge amount of expertise. We are sure they will prove important assets to our organisation in their new deputy chair roles.”
Matt Hammond
He added that the move to two deputy chairs had been made in recognition of the diversity of knowledge and skills that the position demanded.
“In the three years since it was created, the AFP has grown rapidly, with a large number of events, projects, committees and training courses all underway. The deputy chair role is important to making sure that all of these commitments are fulfilled so it was decided that the role should be shared by two people, who are after all, volunteers.
“Stewart has done an excellent job over the last few years and we’d like to express our thanks to him for bringing great expertise and panache to the position. He remains a member of our board and a key part of the AFP.”
