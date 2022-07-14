Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you want to take care of your truck, you must take care of its wheels. Unfortunately, there are a lot of truck drivers who do not know how to take care of their wheels. If your wheels are dirty, or if they are damaged, you can shorten the lifespan of your truck considerably. Furthermore, if you try to trade in your truck down the road, you might have a difficult time getting a lot of money for it. If you want to take care of your truck wheels, take a look at a few important points below.

1. Understand the Material You Are Working With

First, you need to think carefully about the materials you are working with. In general, wheels are made out of chrome, steel, or aluminum. When you go to clean these materials, you need to use the right products. For example, Chrome is a very soft metal. It is typically used to coat other materials, but it does not hold up well because it is so soft. All you need to do is polish the chrome from time to time. Steel rims are incredibly popular. They are typically coded in black, and they are a bit more durable. Aluminum alloy is the most durable option, and you can be a bit rougher with it when you clean it.

2. Get Rid of the Brake Dust

If you have tried to clean your wheels in the past, you may have had a difficult time dealing with brake dust. Even though it can be a challenge to get rid of, it is a necessary evil when it comes to owning a truck. Brake dust is deposited on your wheels when your brake pads squeeze against the rotor. These particles can stick to your wheels and damage them due to corrosion. In general, a specialized cleaner is all that it takes to get rid of brake dust. You simply need to make sure that you clean your wheels from time to time, and take a few extra minutes to make sure the dust is gone. You can prevent corrosion from damaging your wheels.

3. Clean the Tires Before the Wheels

You need to clean your tires before the wheels. It is not exactly a secret that your tires coat the entirety of your wheel. If you clean your wheel, but do not clean the associated tire, the dirt and grime on your tire is simply going to shift to your wheel the next time you start your engine. Therefore, take a few minutes to clean your tires. All you need to do is spray your tires with a cleaning solution. Leave it in place for a few minutes, and then scrub your tires with a tire brush. This will make it easier for you to keep your wheels clean.

4. Keep Your Wheels Aligned

If you want to take care of your wheels, you need to align the tires. Just as you rotate your tires once per year, you must make sure you align your wheels once per year as well. Wheel alignment is important because it protects your suspension system and keeps your vehicle safe to drive. When you align your wheels, you make sure all of your wheels are pointed in the same direction. If your steering column is straight, all of your wheels should be pointed straight down the road. A mechanic can align your wheels for you when you get your tires rotated.

5. Reach Out to the Experts With Questions

Unless you are a truck mechanic, you are not expected to know everything. If you have questions, you need to reach out to the experts. Trial and error is not necessarily a good approach when it comes to your truck wheels. Sometimes, if you choose the wrong cleaning product or solution, you can damage your tires. This will lead to an expensive repair bill. If you want to avoid this issue, contact a mechanic with any specific questions. That way, you don’t end up mistakenly damaging your tires or wheels.

Make Sure You Take Care of Your Truck Wheels

If you follow these tips, you should have an easier time taking care of the wheels of your truck. You need to stay up to date on all routine maintenance. This includes your brakes, your engine, and your tires. At the same time, you cannot forget about your wheels. If you overlook your wheels, you may have some issues with your handling. Furthermore, you might have a hard time getting good value for your truck if you trade it in in the future. Remember that you do not necessarily need to clean your wheels on your own. If you want to get your wheels detailed, consider reaching out to a professional shop that can help you.





Northgate are in it for the long haul WHEN it comes to long term rental, Northgate offers a comprehensive range of support packages for SMEs, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of READ MORE ChargedEV – helping SMEs on their electrification journey CHARGEDEV specialises in the supply and installation of Electric Vehicle charging equipment across the UK and having installed over 23,000 domestic and workplace EV chargers to date, it has become READ MORE R2C – digitising the fleet management process R2C Lite has been created to eliminate labour-intensive administration processes, aid compliance and increase business productivity for SME fleets running HGVs, vans, trucks, trailers and more, many of which will READ MORE Northgate’s mobility solutions keeping you on the road NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire's additional mobility solutions options and support packages can be built into its existing rental contracts, cutting down the need for multiple supplier agreements to be signed and READ MORE BMW – looking after fleets large and small WHETHER you are a sole trader looking for a car that works for your business or you manage a fleet of fewer than 50 company cars, the BMW Business Partnership READ MORE BMW i4 – makes a lot of sense for the company car driver THE new BMW i4 is the German premium brand's first ever all-electric Gran Coupé and it's a very interesting proposition for company car drivers with a 2% BIK rate for READ MORE Innovation drives Wilson Auctions’ success AS one of the first in the industry to introduce MVR (Motor Vehicle Repair Workshops) on its various auction sites nationwide, Wilson Auctions was highly commended in this year's Business READ MORE Tax efficiency – BMW’s X1 PHEV, a Business Motoring winner BMW's X1 xDrive 25e is a Business Motoring winner, picking up the Best Small SUV gong at this year's awards. It features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor READ MORE BMW X5e – makes real sense to drivers and fleet managers THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills. Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the READ MORE Van Monster Remarketing – tops for Business Motoring Awards EXCEPTIONAL levels of customer service are at the heart of the Van Monster Remarketing proposition. The personal nature of the service provided by its Remarketing account managers has enabled to grow READ MORE BMW iX electrifies the Business Motoring Award judges THE BMW iX will add electric performance to any forward-thinking fleet manager, as well as a spacious, lounge-like interior to keep drivers focussed on the road ahead, with a range READ MORE BMW iX3 brings electricity into the mainstream Following the i3 and i8, the BMW iX3 is the brand's first electric SUV and the winner of this Year's Business Motoring Awards Best Medium SUV category. And the electric READ MORE Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car. With READ MORE KeyFleet Partner Programme – Best Company Car Programme winner WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs.All employees are trained in Whole Life READ MORE Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to a full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE