If you want to take care of your truck, you must take care of its wheels. Unfortunately, there are a lot of truck drivers who do not know how to take care of their wheels. If your wheels are dirty, or if they are damaged, you can shorten the lifespan of your truck considerably. Furthermore, if you try to trade in your truck down the road, you might have a difficult time getting a lot of money for it. If you want to take care of your truck wheels, take a look at a few important points below.
1. Understand the Material You Are Working With
First, you need to think carefully about the materials you are working with. In general, wheels are made out of chrome, steel, or aluminum. When you go to clean these materials, you need to use the right products. For example, Chrome is a very soft metal. It is typically used to coat other materials, but it does not hold up well because it is so soft. All you need to do is polish the chrome from time to time. Steel rims are incredibly popular. They are typically coded in black, and they are a bit more durable. Aluminum alloy is the most durable option, and you can be a bit rougher with it when you clean it.
2. Get Rid of the Brake Dust
If you have tried to clean your wheels in the past, you may have had a difficult time dealing with brake dust. Even though it can be a challenge to get rid of, it is a necessary evil when it comes to owning a truck. Brake dust is deposited on your wheels when your brake pads squeeze against the rotor. These particles can stick to your wheels and damage them due to corrosion. In general, a specialized cleaner is all that it takes to get rid of brake dust. You simply need to make sure that you clean your wheels from time to time, and take a few extra minutes to make sure the dust is gone. You can prevent corrosion from damaging your wheels.
3. Clean the Tires Before the Wheels
You need to clean your tires before the wheels. It is not exactly a secret that your tires coat the entirety of your wheel. If you clean your wheel, but do not clean the associated tire, the dirt and grime on your tire is simply going to shift to your wheel the next time you start your engine. Therefore, take a few minutes to clean your tires. All you need to do is spray your tires with a cleaning solution. Leave it in place for a few minutes, and then scrub your tires with a tire brush. This will make it easier for you to keep your wheels clean.
4. Keep Your Wheels Aligned
If you want to take care of your wheels, you need to align the tires. Just as you rotate your tires once per year, you must make sure you align your wheels once per year as well. Wheel alignment is important because it protects your suspension system and keeps your vehicle safe to drive. When you align your wheels, you make sure all of your wheels are pointed in the same direction. If your steering column is straight, all of your wheels should be pointed straight down the road. A mechanic can align your wheels for you when you get your tires rotated.
5. Reach Out to the Experts With Questions
Unless you are a truck mechanic, you are not expected to know everything. If you have questions, you need to reach out to the experts. Trial and error is not necessarily a good approach when it comes to your truck wheels. Sometimes, if you choose the wrong cleaning product or solution, you can damage your tires. This will lead to an expensive repair bill. If you want to avoid this issue, contact a mechanic with any specific questions. That way, you don’t end up mistakenly damaging your tires or wheels.
Make Sure You Take Care of Your Truck Wheels
If you follow these tips, you should have an easier time taking care of the wheels of your truck. You need to stay up to date on all routine maintenance. This includes your brakes, your engine, and your tires. At the same time, you cannot forget about your wheels. If you overlook your wheels, you may have some issues with your handling. Furthermore, you might have a hard time getting good value for your truck if you trade it in in the future. Remember that you do not necessarily need to clean your wheels on your own. If you want to get your wheels detailed, consider reaching out to a professional shop that can help you.
