Reading Time: 2 minutes

FLEETS need to check new entrant Chinese manufacturers for credibility before committing to buying their vehicles, FleetCheck is warning.

Peter Golding, managing director at the fleet management software company, said that electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers from China were undergoing a period of rapid consolidation, and that some were likely to export simply as a survival strategy.

He said: “The Financial Times recently reported that the number of Chinese EV makers is likely to fall from around 50 to 12 in the next decade. That’s a big change in a growing market and it means fleets can’t really afford to treat all of the new entrants as equal.

Running a vehicle for business? Don't leave yourself out of pocket - a guide to what you can claim. Save time and money

All the information you will ever need in one place

A complete guide for fuel reimbursement

Just £15.95 GET THE GUIDE

“Exporting to markets like the US and Europe is one obvious way for these manufacturers to attempt to survive in the kind of disruptive situation that China is seeing, and it seems credible to suggest that not all of the car and van makers who come here will end up staying.

“The potential danger for fleets is that they will end up owning or operating EVs from a manufacturer that comes to the UK and then leaves, with all of the obvious difficulties that could entail.”

Golding said that it was simply a case of fleets doing their homework on potential suppliers before committing to add vehicles to their fleet. “It is clear that most of the new entrants that we have seen so far are credible. BYD, for example, is the fourth biggest EV manufacturer in the world while MG is a long-established market presence in the UK in its Chinese iteration.

“Also, it is important to underline that the quality of most of the Chinese product that is arriving here appears to be competitive, at least, and well-priced. The comments I’m making are not intended to put people off these cars and vans but simply to tread carefully in light of what is likely to be a fluid situation over the next few years.”

Golding added that it was difficult to predict the eventual role of the new entrants in the fleet sector but that some parallels could be drawn from the arrival of Japanese manufacturers in the 1970s and, more recently, Korean car makers starting in the 1980s and 1990s.

“What we are most likely to see is an initial situation where products are designed to be competitive and well-priced above all else and then, over several years, the Chinese manufacturers with the biggest market presence will start to compete directly with the established market leaders and move their prices in line. However, this is a process that could take some time.

“The big unknown here is the effect of trade barriers, should the EU and other countries choose to adopt them. Certainly, there is a strong argument that the Chinese market has been unfairly subsidised in competition terms, and it is possible that stringent tariffs will be added that affect the speed of market penetration.”

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

