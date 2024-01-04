Reading Time: 2 minutes

In the world of business driving or company car usage, long journeys are often a common occurrence. Whether it’s meeting clients, attending conferences, or visiting different sites in different towns and cities, a well-maintained vehicle is crucial for a stress-free trip.

Take a look at some of the essential vehicle checks you should make before a long journey.

Tyre Inspection and Maintenance

Tyres are the foundation of any journey and play a critical role in ensuring safety and performance. Before setting out on a long journey, you should always check the tyre pressure to ensure it meets the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Running a vehicle for business? Don't leave yourself out of pocket - a guide to what you can claim. Save time and money

All the information you will ever need in one place

A complete guide for fuel reimbursement

Just £15.95 GET THE GUIDE

Next make sure you inspect the tread depth for any signs of wear and tear – you can use the 20p method to check tyre tread is at a good legal limit.

Fluid Levels

Proper fluid levels are essential for the optimal functioning of your vehicle and help to reduce the chances of a break down. Check the engine oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid, and coolant levels. If any of these fluids are low, top them up as needed.

Lights and Signals

Proper visibility on the road is crucial for being able to see and to be seen.

Before heading off on a long journey make sure you check all exterior lights, including headlights, brake lights, indicators, and hazard lights.

Replace any bulbs that are burnt out and ensure that the plastic casings that cover the bulbs are clean.

Wiper Blades

Drivers should be prepared for all weather and road conditions, and having efficient wiper blades is essential for visibility.

Inspect the wiper blades for signs of wear or damage and replace them if necessary. Also, ensure that the windscreen washer fluid is topped up and isn’t likely to run out. If you’re on the hunt for a company that provides a wide range of wiper blades and arms for a variety of different car manufacturers, APD are the team for you. Visit their online store today.

Alignment and Suspension Check

A properly aligned vehicle contributes to better fuel efficiency and tyre longevity. If you notice uneven tyre wear or your vehicle pulling to one side, it may indicate an alignment issue.

Additionally, check the suspension system for any signs of wear, as a well-maintained suspension ensures a smoother and more comfortable ride.

Taking the time to perform these essential vehicle checks before embarking on a long journey is an investment in both safety and reliability.

A well-maintained vehicle not only reduces the risk of breakdowns but also enhances the overall driving experience.

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

