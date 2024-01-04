In the world of business driving or company car usage, long journeys are often a common occurrence. Whether it’s meeting clients, attending conferences, or visiting different sites in different towns and cities, a well-maintained vehicle is crucial for a stress-free trip.
Take a look at some of the essential vehicle checks you should make before a long journey.
Tyre Inspection and Maintenance
Tyres are the foundation of any journey and play a critical role in ensuring safety and performance. Before setting out on a long journey, you should always check the tyre pressure to ensure it meets the manufacturer’s recommendations.
Next make sure you inspect the tread depth for any signs of wear and tear – you can use the 20p method to check tyre tread is at a good legal limit.
Fluid Levels
Proper fluid levels are essential for the optimal functioning of your vehicle and help to reduce the chances of a break down. Check the engine oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid, and coolant levels. If any of these fluids are low, top them up as needed.
Lights and Signals
Proper visibility on the road is crucial for being able to see and to be seen.
Before heading off on a long journey make sure you check all exterior lights, including headlights, brake lights, indicators, and hazard lights.
Replace any bulbs that are burnt out and ensure that the plastic casings that cover the bulbs are clean.
Wiper Blades
Drivers should be prepared for all weather and road conditions, and having efficient wiper blades is essential for visibility.
Inspect the wiper blades for signs of wear or damage and replace them if necessary. Also, ensure that the windscreen washer fluid is topped up and isn't likely to run out.
Alignment and Suspension Check
A properly aligned vehicle contributes to better fuel efficiency and tyre longevity. If you notice uneven tyre wear or your vehicle pulling to one side, it may indicate an alignment issue.
Additionally, check the suspension system for any signs of wear, as a well-maintained suspension ensures a smoother and more comfortable ride.
Taking the time to perform these essential vehicle checks before embarking on a long journey is an investment in both safety and reliability.
A well-maintained vehicle not only reduces the risk of breakdowns but also enhances the overall driving experience.
