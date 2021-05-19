Reading Time: 2 minutes

EUROPCAR Mobility Group UK responded to growing demand from businesses for vehicles to fill the ‘fleet-gap’ created by a move away from leasing, with new additions to its Flex long-term rental fleet.

For the first time the Lexus IS is being added to the Europcar fleet. Additional models from Toyota, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz have also been introduced to give business users greater choice for their long-term rental needs.

Europcar Flex offers an alternative to fixed-term leasing or ownership, starting with a 3-month rental period, with no commitment, no upfront payment and no exit fees, addressing the mobility challenges faced by businesses as they emerge from the impact of COVID-19. Having the ability to manage peaks and troughs in demand has become critical, operationally and financially and Europcar Flex gives businesses the necessary flexibility without having to make long-term financial commitments.

Debbie Wallace, Head of SME, Europcar Mobility Group, said: “As consumer confidence continues to rise with the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, many companies are seeking to expand their fleets to cope with increased workloads. However, with so much pent-up demand it can be a struggle to meet increased fleet requirements in a way that is financially viable.

“With our strong manufacturer relationships, we have been able to secure new fleet to meet customer needs, providing greater choice and a cost-effective alternative to purchasing or long-term lease commitments.”

As well as the Lexus IS, new mild hybrid Toyotas are now available from Europcar Flex, including the CHR, Corolla, RAV4 and Yaris. Both automatic and manual versions of the VW Golf 8 are also joining the Europcar Flex fleet, along with the latest Passat Estate, Polo Match and 7-seater VW Touran models.

The choice of models from Mercedes-Benz has also been bolstered, now including the A Class CLA200 – which are new to the fleet – along with GLA200d and the 7-seater GLB220d.