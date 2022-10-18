Europcar Mobility Group has appointed former GreenFlag Commercial Director, Mark Newberry as Commercial Director for the UK and Ireland.
Reporting directly to Ron Santiago, Managing Director, Europcar Mobility Group UK and Ireland, Mark has overall responsibility for sales and marketing of Europcar services in both consumer and business markets.
A recent convert to electric motoring, Newberry is especially excited by the opportunity to help businesses and private motorists’ transition into zero emissions through Europcar’s ‘try before you buy’ EV solutions. He also recognises the important role the business is playing, working with fleets, corporates and insurers as they continue to tackle vehicle supply and cost constraints, while keeping employees and customers on the road.
Newberry said: “The fast-changing economic and environmental landscape has put Europcar Mobility Group front and centre as a ‘go to’ provider, keeping individuals and businesses moving in a sustainable and cost-effective way. It was this increasingly pivotal role that appealed to me in accepting the position of Commercial Director.
“I am looking forward to understanding how Europcar Mobility Group helps private motorists – whether for work or leisure – as well as working with the multitude of businesses that need us to help them manage their mobility needs.”
Ron Santiago, Managing Director, Europcar Mobility Group UK and Ireland added: “Mark’s extensive experience in the vehicle insurance and assistance marketplace has given him a very clear picture of the evolving mobility marketplace. I am very confident that, working with our well established sales and marketing teams, he will bring this experience to bear in helping our customers as they seek solutions to stay on the road, safely, sustainably and cost-effectively.”
Newberry brings extensive experience across the automotive, insurance and mobility sectors having worked in a variety of commercial roles for the Direct Line Group for 18 years across its brands in both the consumer and business sectors. Most recently he was Commercial Director for GreenFlag, a position he held for four years.
He is also a Trustee of Alvechurch Communities Together, a charity that runs a community cafe and community engagement programmes for those in need. He has a degree in Law from the University of West England and a Diploma in Management from the Open University.
