Reading Time: 2 minutes

EUROPCAR Mobility Group UK is reshaping its product development and marketing resources to put further focus on electric vehicles as EV sales continue to grow exponentially with the creation of a new Head of Electric Mobility role.

Responding to the growing market acceptance of zero emissions vehicles, the new position builds on the EV fleet and services already established by the mobility brand. Experienced marketing and product development manager, Tom Middleditch has been appointed to the new role. Having held various marketing positions within the business, and an enthusiastic EV driver, Tom is excited to be working across all parts of the business as well as with its customers and other external stakeholders to accelerate electric vehicle rental usage.

Middleditch said: “Having recently taken part in the EV Rally: The Capital City Challenge, I am absolutely convinced that the UK is ready to exploit the growing choice of electric vehicles on the market,” said Tom Middleditch. “And Europcar is in an exceptionally strong position to help businesses and private motorists learn about every aspect of driving electric, avoiding any long-term financial commitments. We understand how important it is to deliver suitable solutions to the market that make EV rental accessible to all.

“I will be working closely with teams and EV experts across the business to build the EV community where we share plans, create alignment and gain momentum to reach and exceed our eco goals as soon as possible.”

Ron Santiago, Managing Director, Europcar Mobility Group UK added: “Europcar is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its business and its fleet, and this new role will ensure we can fast-track our green initiatives.

“In the experienced hands of Tom Middleditch, this dedicated EV role will provide the right focus for more collaboration with all our teams, consolidating our EV activities into a single holistic strategy. Tom’s experience and passion for greener motoring will ensure he is perfectly placed to take the strategy forward successfully.”

