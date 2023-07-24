Reading Time: 2 minutes

EUROPCAR Mobility Group UK is reshaping its product development and marketing resources to put further focus on electric vehicles as EV sales continue to grow exponentially with the creation of a new Head of Electric Mobility role.

Responding to the growing market acceptance of zero emissions vehicles, the new position builds on the EV fleet and services already established by the mobility brand. Experienced marketing and product development manager, Tom Middleditch has been appointed to the new role. Having held various marketing positions within the business, and an enthusiastic EV driver, Tom is excited to be working across all parts of the business as well as with its customers and other external stakeholders to accelerate electric vehicle rental usage.

Middleditch said: “Having recently taken part in the EV Rally: The Capital City Challenge, I am absolutely convinced that the UK is ready to exploit the growing choice of electric vehicles on the market,” said Tom Middleditch.  “And Europcar is in an exceptionally strong position to help businesses and private motorists learn about every aspect of driving electric, avoiding any long-term financial commitments. We understand how important it is to deliver suitable solutions to the market that make EV rental accessible to all.

“I will be working closely with teams and EV experts across the business to build the EV community where we share plans, create alignment and gain momentum to reach and exceed our eco goals as soon as possible.”

Ron Santiago, Managing Director, Europcar Mobility Group UK added: “Europcar is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its business and its fleet, and this new role will ensure we can fast-track our green initiatives.

“In the experienced hands of Tom Middleditch, this dedicated EV role will provide the right focus for more collaboration with all our teams, consolidating our EV activities into a single holistic strategy. Tom’s experience and passion for greener motoring will ensure he is perfectly placed to take the strategy forward successfully.”

 

 

van monter
13 Apr

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing

LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans

northgate
12 Apr

Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental

NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at

best leasing companyhighly commended2023awardsvehicle leasing
11 Apr

Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions

SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice

suropcar2
05 Apr

Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award

THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every

ogilvie fleet
04 Apr

One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme

FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all

europcar 1
03 Apr

Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award

SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group

ason barclay
29 Mar

Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service

ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car

europcar 2
28 Mar

Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions

THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider.

ohme 1
22 Mar

Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner

Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and

ogilvy fleet
20 Mar

Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet

Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category


Thinking of the switch to electric?

Need help in finding the right electric vehicle for you? Compare driving range, battery capacity, charging time, price, and features to find the perfect EV for you.

logo
Visit Switched on EV now!
switched