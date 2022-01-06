Reading Time: < 1 minute
ALMOST 1,000 electric car chargers have been fast-tracked to connect to the electricity network in London, the South East and East of England – thanks to an online portal for chargepoint installers.
Since launching Smart Connect in February 2021, UK Power Networks has instantly approved more than 2000 new applications for electric car chargers, heat pumps, batteries and solar panels in record time. The portal means people don’t have to complete multiple paper forms and streamlines the process so installers can work more efficiently and install more devices for more customers.
So far, 983 (more than half) of the 1,720 new EV charging applications have been instantly approved by the portal, meaning devices could be connected straight away.
Smart Connect is also making other low carbon technologies possible. Applications to connect 234 electric heat pumps have been auto approved since February, along with 765 household solar installs and 66 domestic batteries.
The service works by using artificial Intelligence to process data about each household installation. When an installer applies to connect a new car charger, Smart Connect refers customers to a UK Power Networks expert if the electricity supply needs to be upgraded to gain additional power. If no upgrades are required, the tool provides an automatic assessment and then auto approval.
Installers with multiple jobs planned, can also use Smart Connect to check the status of all their applications at the click of a button.
Ian Cameron, head of customer service and innovation at UK Power Networks said: “Millions of electric cars and heat pumps will connect to our networks over the next decade. Through tools like Smart Connect we’ll make sure – whether we’re working with installers or directly with consumers – they can all connect at pace.”
