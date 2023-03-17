Reading Time: 3 minutes

One of the most well-known electric vehicles on the market is the Tesla Model 3 & Y. It is simple to understand why so many people are choosing this car because of its svelte style, cutting-edge technology, and reasonable pricing. There are numerous add-ons for this car, though, that can improve it even more. Tesla Model 3 & Y accessories have won multiple awards for its effectiveness, versatility, and cutting-edge technology. Owners can, however, improve their driving enjoyment with an extra made especially for the Model 3 & Y.

Exterior Additions

Car Covers: An automobile cover helps protect your Model 3 from the elements, whether rain, snow, or sun. This add-on is essential if you live somewhere with extreme weather or plan to put your car in storage for an extended time.

Bike Rack: If you frequently ride a bicycle, your Model 3 must come with a bike rack. You can transport your bike to and from your location if you have a bike rack.

Roof Rack: A roof rack can be helpful if you need to transport heavier objects like surfboards or kayaks. Doing this may secure your belongings in your car and free up more interior space for other things.

Towing Hitch: A towing hitch can be an addition for people who enjoy camping or RVing. It enables you to haul anything you need for your excursion, including a tiny trailer or other gear.

Interior Additions

Floor Mats: A necessary addition to every vehicle, the Model 3 is no exception. They aid in safeguarding your car’s carpet, keeping it clear of dirt and debris, and keeping it clean.

Phone Mount: For any Model 3 driver, a phone mount is a necessary extra. It makes it possible for you to keep your phone close at hand while driving, making it simpler to use apps for music, navigation, or other purposes. It protects the dashboard and other interior parts from the sun’s damaging rays and keeps your AUTOcar cool.

Suspension Upgrades: Suspension upgrades are a fantastic choice if you want to enhance the performance and handling of your Model 3. Your car may become more responsive and have a more aggressive appearance. Upgrades to the brakes on your Model 3 can increase stopping power and shorten stopping distances. It is crucial if you frequently drive in heavy traffic or engage in high-performance driving.

Wheels: You can enhance the performance and appearance of your Model 3 by upgrading the wheels on the vehicle. Larger wheels can give your automobile a more aggressive appearance, while lighter wheels can decrease weight and increase acceleration.

Advantages of Tesla Model 3 Accessories：Personalization and Customization，owners of the Tesla Model 3 accessories have a variety of customization options. Owners can customise their Model 3, from exterior details like unique wheels, grille inserts, and body wraps to interior enhancements like carbon fibre accents and custom floor mats. Vehicle customization not only gives a unique sense of flair.

Durability and Protection: The Model Y accessories’ ability to protect the car is another advantage. Despite being constructed of high-quality materials, the Model Y’s body is nonetheless susceptible to dings, scratches, and other types of harm. Mud flaps, a front lip spoiler, or a transparent bra can offer a sporty touch to the car’s appearance while helping to protect the paint and bodywork. By preventing spills and grime, a set of high-quality floor mats can also keep the interior of the Model Y looking brand-new.

Comfort and Convenience: Model Y accessories can enhance comfort and convenience while driving to provide protection. For instance, a centre console tray or a trunk organiser can assist in maintaining an organised and clutter-free interior. Driving might be more comfortable with a parasol or wind deflector, especially on warm summer days. Wireless charging mats and phone mounts are available to keep electronics charged and handy when travelling.

Enhancing Performance: Some accessories help to increase the performance of a Model 3. While performance air filters and cold air intake systems can boost horsepower and torque, upgraded brake pads and rotors can enhance stopping power. Upgraded suspension parts can make the car handle better and look more aggressive.

Conclusion

As you can see, the Tesla Model 3 is compatible with a wide range of accessories that can improve its functionality, aesthetics, and convenience. There is an accessory to suit your demands, whether you want to enhance the appearance, comfort, or functionality of an auto car.

Finally, Model 3 accessories are a fantastic opportunity for owners to customise their car, keep it safe from harm, increase convenience and comfort, and boost performance. With so many alternatives available, it’s located in accessories that suit requirements and tastes. There are accessories available to help, whether you want to enhance the appearance of your Model 3 or make it more pleasurable to drive.

Article courtesy of TOPCARS. written by John Murphy.

Thinking of the switch to electric? Need help in finding the right electric vehicle for you? Compare driving range, battery capacity, charging time, price, and features to find the perfect EV for you. Visit Switched on EV now!