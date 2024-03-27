Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

FCA concerns over insurers’ valuation of written-off or stolen vehicles

An FCA review has found evidence that suggests some firms are offering their customers less than their written-off or stolen vehicle is worth and, in some cases, are only increasing that offer when a customer complains.

Chris Wright

fca logo 500

Share

27 March 2024

THE Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has identified shortcomings in how some motor insurance firms are valuing written-off or stolen vehicles.

An FCA review has found evidence that suggests some firms are offering their customers less than their written-off or stolen vehicle is worth and, in some cases, are only increasing that offer when a customer complains.

This comes despite the FCA’s previous warnings that insurers must not undervalue cars or other insured items when settling claims.

The regulator is engaging with the firms included in its review to ensure they make improvements to address the FCA’s findings. 

Sheldon Mills, Executive Director, Consumers and Competition at the FCA said:  “Having your vehicle written off or stolen can be intensely stressful and we expect firms to offer the right support to help their customers. We expect all motor insurers to take note of our findings and we are engaging directly with those that have issues that need to be addressed.”

Insurers must handle claims promptly and fairly under FCA rules.

Following the introduction of the Consumer Duty in July 2023, firms are also required to ensure consumers are at the heart of their business and must act to deliver good outcomes for them.  Customers who think their claim may have been undervalued can complain to their insurer and then to the Financial Ombudsman Service if their complaint is not resolved.  

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Chris Wright

Chris Wright

Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com

Latest news

fca logo 500
  • News

FCA concerns over insurers’ valuation of written-off or stolen vehicles

exterior01
  • Electric Vehicles, News

Star turn – Nissan Townstar Electric

unnamed 3
  • Electric Vehicles, News

Pushing back against EV scare stories taxes fleet managers

ayan capital 1
  • News

Halal car finance platform, Ayan Capital, launches in the UK

andrew leech latest
  • Electric Vehicles, News

EV market reaches tipping point

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE