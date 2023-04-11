Reading Time: 2 minutes

SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size.

All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice schemes which tend to be seen as only available for larger organisations.

JCT600 VLS was highly commended by the judges in this year’s Business Motoring Best Leasing Company Award.

One of the biggest challenges in the industry affecting businesses of all sizes is the vehicle availability issues. JCT600 has implemented several steps to help support customers through this including:

Developed a “myorder” portal so customers and their employees can check lead times before ordering and track live orders.

Repurposed some early terminated vehicles, offering these to customers rather than taking the immediate gain.

Been able to rehome cancelled orders, focusing on those customers who have been waiting the longest, rather than using to secure additional business.

Purchased Group Stock from our parent dealer group for use as long-term daily rental vehicles, filling gaps in supplier availability.

But ultimately, JCT600 has supported customers with proper communication throughout. This means not shying away from difficult conversations, and it also creates opportunity to understand better the needs of the customer to work towards solutions in partnership.

A specific example of this was due to the pandemic, Car Care Plan didn’t proceed with the launch of its new car scheme. It was under pressure to return an aging fleet, so JCT600 placed all drivers in interim long-term hires.

Vehicle requirements were quite specific; the daily rental team matched available vehicles with drivers in what was a particularly difficult time of vehicle supply, whilst maintaining cost-effective rates.

Towards the end of 2021 and throughout 2022, salary sacrifice has accounted for 67% of new business conversations. With the extensive salary sacrifice experience held within JCT600 VLS, the business knew that asking the existing account management teams to absorb these customers was not the right answer.

These schemes need a different approach; so, in June 2022, JCT600 created the Retail Team dedicated to specifically look after this growing segment of customers.

JCT600 can offer salary sacrifice schemes for businesses of all sizes, made possible by its platform, Origo, combined with a knowledgeable and experienced team of experts. What does this team do differently?

The conversation is with the employee

A large part of the journey is education

Building trust with the employee

More focus on the marketing and communication both during the project phase but in-life

Team has to present and engage with the eligible populations

More complex reporting – payroll files, reconciliations

Engagement with more stakeholders from our customers – HR, benefits, finance, payroll

Different internal processes to include the employee at every stage

Provision of different internal reporting to demonstrate the team activity, scheme conversion rates, engagement activity

Working with third parties integral to the scheme, such as the insurer

Salary sacrifice schemes need to be flexible and tailored for the business as well as its employees. This is something JCT600 prides itself on being able to deliver for customers of all sizes.

