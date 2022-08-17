Reading Time: 2 minutes

If you’re in the market for a car, then you’ll face a choice between buying new and buying used. It might be that you have an instinctive preference in one direction or other. But it’s worth thinking carefully about the advantages of buying used. You might find that there are a few you haven’t even considered.

Let’s take a look at some of the positives.

Price

Since you’re buying something that’s seen some previous use, you can expect to pay a little bit less. In fact, in many cases you can pay a lot less, and often without any significant compromise on age. Shop for something that’s nearly new and you’ll have a car that’s in excellent condition, and which already has the most acute depreciation priced in.

There are used dealers all around the country, which means that you won’t have to spend much money actually getting to the car. If you’re looking for used cars in your local area, you’ll be able to find them without much hassle.

Quality

Since you’re getting a discount on your vehicle, you’ll be able to shop for something of a higher value, even if your budget is the same. If you’ve been looking at new hatchbacks and superminis, you might find that you’re able to shop for more prestigious luxury and executive vehicles, if you decide to go used.

Timing

One of the biggest problems in the current automotive market is that supply chains have been heavily disrupted. This often means that new car customers find themselves waiting for months on end to get the car that they really want. In the case of used cars, the supply is much more varied and the waiting times are considerably shorter.

Tax

You might think that older cars would be more polluting, and therefore more expensive to tax. But if you can track down the right car registered before 2017, you might find yourself benefitting from a tax break that could save you around £465 every single year. It’s worth pricing your tax obligations into every potential purchase – that way, you can be reasonably sure that a deal isn’t going to be more trouble than it’s worth.

Warranty

Similar, many manufacturers offer extensive warranties on their approved used vehicles. This means that you’ll be able to enjoy much of the same peace of mind that new car drivers might. While you might be tempted to buy straight from the previous owner, doing so presents a range of risks. All of these can be avoided by seeking out an approved used dealer. Some manufacturers might offer a very generous warranty – so research what you’re getting before you ge





