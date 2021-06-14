Reading Time: 2 minutes

WITH record numbers of companies transitioning to an electric fleet, landscape construction and maintenance contractor Ground Control has launched an end-to-end, fully automated and managed system to supply, install and manage all aspects of the EV charger process.

Fleet Fix is a bespoke system and has successfully undergone rigorous field testing and is already in use with national organisations.

The platform allows fleet and business managers to remotely monitor and track every part of the supply and installation process – and can even incorporate notification of readiness for vehicle delivery by their fleet provider. Once completed, the dashboard also offers additional functionality including asset management, charging analytics and reporting of the vehicle fleet.

Andy Gray, EV Charging Lead at Ground Control, said: “As we emerge from lockdown, it’s more important than ever that transition to buying or leasing EVs doesn’t disrupt business operations, Key to this will be the efficient installation of charging infrastructure – both at the workplace and at home – along with the ability to support a variety of charging needs in the field.

“Fleet Fix was designed to address the biggest hurdles facing businesses and fleet managers – issues such as the home charging of vehicles, reimbursement of home energy costs for charging their EV, integrated solutions for depot charging and the ability for drivers to use the public charging networks when needed.

“Over the past three years, we’ve been delivering around 200 tailored EV charging installations a month. Our process exceeds regulatory requirements and we’ve received ‘World Class’ ranking in our NPS customer satisfaction scores.”

Fleet Fix’s end-to-end process includes:

For Home charging – a driver specific link to gather the information needed to install a home charger.

For workplace and Depot – a property survey and the installation of a tailored charging infrastructure solution.

Notification to local District Network Operator

Where required, submission of Methodologies and RAMS if able to proceed

P rocessing of OZEV Grant ( where applicable)

Notification of completion and handover to the homeowner, property or fleet manager

Confirmation of readiness for vehicle delivery.

Automatic employee reimbursement for home charging if required. Alternatively, expenses can also be managed through reports for payroll teams.

Provision of a company / business RFID Electric Fuel Card for use at over 4,000 public chargers

The platform’s EV HUB provides users with complete visibility to monitor and track the installation process. Once completed, the HUB allows for analysis and management of energy consumption and usage. Vehicle drivers are given access to an App for the location of chargers, an RFID Electric Fuel Card to use selected public chargers that can be linked to the individual or vehicle.

All charges can be billed back to the organisation or department, allowing for detailed analysis of the time and date of each charge provided and the tracking of costs. The system can be used in conjunction with Fleet Fix Home, Workplace and On Route with roaming partners that include Instavolt, Osprey, GeniePoint, Chargepoint Scotland and Source London.