Fleetworks is the ultimate fine management system. Simplifying the reassignment process to over 700 ticket issuers. Reassign your tickets and notify your drivers in as little as 20 seconds.

WE COVER ALL UK ISSUERS INCLUDING...

WHAT DO WE DO?

Simply, a better way to reassign your fines

Fine Reassignment

Fleetworks enables fleet managers to reassign fines in seconds. With fully automated integration with over 700 fine issuers.

Fleetworks Pays

If you are required to pay a fine you can instruct Fleetworks to pay the fine on your behalf. When combined with Direct Ticketing, a fine can be received and settled in less than 15 seconds.

Direct Ticketing

Replace postal tickets and minimise data-entry needs with our Direct Ticketing service. Penalty Charge Notices (PCN’s) can be added straight into your Fleetworks account for processing.

MANAGING YOUR FLEET

Saving you time and money when managing your PCN processes

Fleetworks allows you to manage and monitor all your PCNs in one simple to use platform.

  • Ultra-fast fine reassignment
  • Full audit trails
  • Total peace of mind
13 Apr

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing

LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans

12 Apr

Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental

NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at

11 Apr

Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions

SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice

05 Apr

Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award

THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every

04 Apr

One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme

FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all

03 Apr

Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award

SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group

29 Mar

Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service

ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car

28 Mar

Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions

THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider.

22 Mar

Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner

Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and

20 Mar

Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet

Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category


