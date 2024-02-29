Reading Time: 2 minutes

Fleet software and management specialist Fleetcheck has launched new free inspection software that can be employed by any business operating cars or vans.

DriverLite is based on FleetCheck’s Driver software that was launched in 2017 and according to the company has to date been used by 1,053 fleets to carry out more than 20 million vehicle inspections.

The new DriverLite software includes free inspection check sheets for an unlimited number of drivers and vehicles, visibility of how long each pre-use inspection takes and missed inspections, instant evidence of damage and defects, a robust audit trail of inspections, mileage collection for SMR schedules, a driver’s toolkit with read receipts, and a multi-language user interface.

The software also includes a Driver Toolkit developed in conjunction with National Highways as part of the authority’s Driving for Better Business programme, providing safety advice for drivers in areas such as driving licences, road safely, fitness to drive, seasonal driving, restrictions, smarter driving and driving safety.

According to FleetCheck managing director Peter Golding, DriverLite contains everything that a fleet needs to ensure they are meeting their fundamental legal requirements when it comes to vehicle inspections. “For the many businesses that are still using manual, paper-based systems to carry out these checks, adopting it is something of a no-brainer,” Golding said.

“The impetus for us in offering this product is both ethical and commercial,” he added. “Every day, we see fleets that are not fulfilling basic safety necessities and this software provides the means for them to dramatically improve their performance in this area. We believe that everybody has the right to be as safe as possible on the road and know that this is a product that can help to reduce accidents and injury in an intuitive and effective manner.

“However, we also hope that it will lead to more fleets upgrading over time to our paid products as they learn the benefits of using our technology. It should be underlined though, that is no pressure to do this, and DriverLite is not in any way restricted. Unlike some free software products, there are no limits on the number of drivers or vehicles registered.”

He added that the Driver Toolkit would provide the basis of a safety culture within an organisation, alongside the basic risk management processes in place as part of the core functions of DriverLite.

DriverLite can be downloaded from FleetCheck here.

