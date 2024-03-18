Fleets asked to choose conference issues

DETAILS have been confirmed for this year’s annual conference from the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP), with the main themes being chosen by the organisation’s members.

Taking place at The British Motor Museum, Gaydon, on Wednesday 15th May, it is expected to attract around 250 members and is sponsored by Enterprise Mobility.

Subjects covered have been nominated by AFP fleet managers and include new manufacturer entrants to the fleet sector, EV deployment in action, decarbonisation beyond electric vehicles, meeting challenges with costs and supply, how to handle pressure on bodyshops, repair networks and getting vehicles back on the road, insurers writing off vehicles due to repair delays and EV charger deployment.

There will also be a keynote speech from the Office for Zero Emissions Vehicles and an awards ceremony for recent graduates from the AFP Academy. A live training activity will also form part of the event, concentrating on engaging drivers with road risk.

Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, said: “This is just the third AFP conference but already it has become established as an essential part of the fleet industry calendar, attracting a large number of delegates who want to engage with the key topics of the moment.

“The aim of the day is to discuss a range of essential subjects that are facing fleet managers, with help and commentary from people who have been directly involved in those areas. The sector is perhaps facing a wider range of challenges than at any previous point – from electrification to repair delays and supply issues to rising costs. Many of these are not easy to resolve but we are aiming to provide practical advice, based on real world experience, that will help those operating cars and vans to make incremental progress.

“Many leading AFP members will be taking part in presentations and panels, and we’ll be announcing the names of our speakers over the next few weeks. Certainly, there will be a huge amount of fleet management expertise and talent involved in the event.

“We’re also looking forward to making presentations to graduates of the AFP Academy. The breadth of training that we deliver has increased considerably in recent years and this moment is very much a celebration of those who have worked to enhance their skills using our resources.

“Finally, we’d like to thank Enterprise Mobility for their sponsorship. Support of this kind is what makes events such as the AFP Conference possible, and we’re very grateful for their involvement.”