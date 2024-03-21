Fleets plan to reach full electrification earlier despite ZEV mandate delay

FLEET managers are planning to reach full electrification earlier despite the Government’s delay to the zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which now requires all new cars to be zero emissions by 2035, according to the latest Future of Transport Report from fleet management and funding specialist Lex Autolease.
The bi-annual research, which surveys 100 UK fleet managers operating more than 100 vehicles, reveals they expect to have purely electric fleets within an average of four years, down from seven years in the previous survey.
According to the latest findings, the majority (86%) said they had maintained or increased the number of EVs in their fleet over the previous 12 months, up from 66%.
The Future of Transport report, which is designed to provide an in-depth insight into the experiences, opinions and intentions of UK drivers and fleet managers to understand how the way we travel is changing, found that the delay to the ZEV mandate has increased the likelihood of businesses to consider EVs.
Almost two-thirds (64%) of the respondents said they are now more likely to consider EVs or increase the number in their fleets following the delay, compared to 23% who are now less likely.
Increased confidence in government policy
The proportion of fleet managers that agree policy makers are doing enough to enable the universal uptake of EVs among businesses has increased by 11pp to 57%, from 46% in the previous research.
But barriers to adoption endure and fleet managers feel that additional government support would allow them to invest in EVs with greater confidence.
The research found the availability of second-hand vehicles (21%), charging times (21%), charging point availability (20%), the logistics of installing charging points at home (20%) and poor engagement from staff (20%) to be the top five factors preventing businesses from switching or investing further.
When asked about policy changes they would like to see, additional investment for installing on-site charging infrastructure (24%), funding for on-road infrastructure for home charging (23%) and further tax reductions for businesses based on EV adoption (22%) were the top three asks for government.
Nick Williams, Managing Director at Lex Autolease, said: “Businesses continue to lead the way in the UK’s electrification journey, remaining dedicated to the adoption of cleaner and greener vehicles despite significant changes to government policy.
“This is largely because they are unwavering on their own commitments. Switching to electric is helping them to make progress towards their sustainability targets, boost their green credentials for competitive tenders and enhance their propositions for current and prospective employees.
“But barriers remain, and further action is still needed to help fleet managers make long-term purchasing decisions and generate universal confidence in making the switch. A rapid and fair charging infrastructure roll-out, an enduring commitment to the ZEV mandate, clarity on Benefit in Kind rates beyond 2028, better information for would-be EV drivers and a new national battery strategy must be the top priorities.”