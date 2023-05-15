Reading Time: 2 minutes

SOME fleets are starting to take service, maintenance and repair (SMR) management back in-house, reports FleetCheck, in a reversal of a trend towards outsourcing that has been underway for decades.

Peter Golding, managing director at the fleet software specialist, said that the move was being prompted both by both electrification and the general ageing of the fleet vehicle parc that was currently underway.

He said: “There’s a growing perception among fleets that what they are being charged for SMR by third parties, especially leasing company maintenance packages, is overinflated and outweighs any expertise that third parties bring when it comes to SMR buying. To an extent, it’s easy to see why this is happening. Some SMR providers who have limited experience of maintaining electric vehicles, and older cars and vans, have perhaps been pricing well on the side of caution, and some fleets have noticed where this is the case.

“As a result, we have seen a growing interest in using our software to bring SMR back in-house and fleets are relearning skills in this area that have been outsourced to third parties for decades, such as identifying the best suppliers and interrogating workshop bills.”

Golding said that the solutions adopted by fleets managing their own SMR depended very much on factors such as the vehicles they were operating, their geographical footprint, and the complexity of their maintenance needs.

“If you operate a relatively straightforward fleet on a more local basis, then it can simply be an issue of creating relationships with a handful of nearby workshops, especially if you use fleet software to provide a managerial infrastructure.

“Conversely, if you have many different types of cars and vans, and your vehicles are used on a national basis, then there are extensive networks of SMR providers that you can plug into, and we have existing arrangements in place that our users can easily adopt.

“Certainly, some of the fleets involved are making considerable savings compared to the third party costs they were paying previously.”

van monter
13 Apr

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing

LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans

northgate
12 Apr

Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental

NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at

vehicle leasing
11 Apr

Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions

SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice

suropcar2
05 Apr

Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award

THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every

ogilvie fleet
04 Apr

One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme

FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all

europcar 1
03 Apr

Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award

SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group

ason barclay
29 Mar

Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service

ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car

europcar 2
28 Mar

Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions

THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider.

ohme 1
22 Mar

Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner

Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and

ogilvy fleet
20 Mar

Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet

Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category


Thinking of the switch to electric?

Need help in finding the right electric vehicle for you? Compare driving range, battery capacity, charging time, price, and features to find the perfect EV for you.

logo
Visit Switched on EV now!
switched