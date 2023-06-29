Reading Time: 3 minutes

BLUETTI Introduces the AC60&B80 Power Station to the United Kingdom Market

BLUETTI, the leader in the clean energy storage industry, launches its new AC60 & B80, the smallest solar generator with expandability and a 6-year warranty, on the United Kingdom market on June 27th. This revolutionary power station has already been well received in the USA, Canada, and Japan, and is set to wow British with its remarkable performance and competitive price.

The latest innovation comes as BLUETTI noticed a gap in its market:

Though there are many power stations of all sizes on the shelves. Small units hold less energy. Large ones are hard to move. What about something that is mobile and also has a customizable capacity for any scenario?

Enter the BLUETTI AC60&B80.

What is the BLUETTI AC60?

The BLUETTI AC60 is an 9.1kg solar generator with a 600W inverter and a 403Wh LFP battery that can add B80 for capacity boosting. Equipped with 7 different outlets, the AC60 can charge various devices, even 1,200W ones with its Power Lifting Mode.

Water & Dust Resistance

Its internal structure is significantly upgraded: its circuits are isolated from the fan vents. And all external materials pass water-resistant and dust-proof testing. That’s why the AC60 is rated IP65 for water and dust protection, making it a perfect power source for various outdoor activities such as overlanding, boating, beach camping, and more.

Fast Silent Charging

The AC60 supports four charging methods including adaptor, car, solar, and generator charging. With a 600W AC Turbocharging, it takes just 45 minutes to recharge AC60 from 0 to 80%. The unit operates quietly at 45dB under Silent Charging Mode, usable in confined spaces such as a room or tent.

Efficient Power Saving

Featuring advanced ECO mode, the AC60 will automatically shut off if no loads are connected to save power. For powering small loads, AC and DC outputs can be adjusted separately to 10-30W and 5-20W respectively on the BLUETTI App. That can reduce its self-consumption and keep it running for 1-4 hours. Moreover, it has ultra-low stand-by loss when not in use.

Extended 6-year Warranty

Inside the AC60’s aluminum case is the most durable LiFePO4 battery, which has a life span of at least 10 years, and a number of precision components confined in spaces. The AC60 adopts a water-resistant and dust-proof design to work perfectly in harsh environments. All of these patented technologies, quality materials, great designs, strict product testing, and responsive customer service make the AC60 stand the test of time.

What is the B80 Expansion Battery?

Designed to complement the AC60, the 9.9kg B80 uses the same reliable LFP cells, the most stable and safest battery for energy storage, that deliver over 3,000 cycles. Two B80s, 806Wh each, can expand the capacity of AC60 to a maximum of 2,015Wh. It also can serve as a power bank for other BLUETTI solar generators like EB3A, EB70, EB55 and AC180 through a connection cable.

More than an additional battery, the B80 can work as a stand-alone DC power source by itself with three DC ports: USB-A, USB-C, and a car outlet. With an 806Wh capacity, the B80 can charge a smartphone up to 43 times, a laptop up to 10 times, and power light for over 60 hours. It can be recharged independently by an AC adapter and solar panels or in conjunction with the AC60.

Added Peace of Mind

As reliable and safe as the AC60, the B80 comes with an advanced battery management system to ensure maximum efficiency and prevent over-voltage, over-temperature and short-circuit, and other safety problems. While an industry-leading 6-year warranty provides more ease for worry-free use.

Born for Outdoor Activity

The AC60 and B80 are compact at 290mm*205mm*234mm, roughly the same size as a shoebox. They both have a solid fold-down handle, making them easy to carry and store. Both IP65-rated, they are weather-proof and ready for any outdoor adventure.

Availability & Price

The AC60 and B80 are available for purchase in the United Kingdom from June 27. During the initial sale period from June 27th to July 16th, early bird pricing will be in place: 599 GBP for an AC60 and 1,198 GBP for the AC60+B80 bundle. After that, the prices may go back up.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 100+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online.

