Your garage is your vehicle’s safe place from vandalism and car thieves who are just around the streets’ corners. A residence without a garage is an unsafe place for vehicle owners. At the same time, your garage is where you store a bunch of your garden tools so that it won’t get fed with its own rust in the backyard.

The garage door is one of the most important parts of the house. Just like any other door, when a garage door malfunctions, it becomes a risk for you, your family, and your property. Read through these seven garage troubles and seek advice through the supplementary solutions listed below.

Screeching Door

Loud noises are awkward, especially if a neighbour passes by as you come out from your garage. However, this problem is the most familiar compared to the others listed below. Most of the time, a screeching door can be caused by loose bolts and nuts or rusty springs.

Try checking first which of those two reasons are causing the screeching. You can fix loose nuts and bolts by screwing and tightening them up. For rusty springs, you can try replacing them. You can also try adding lubrication to both springs and bolts. Indeed, simple problems need simple solutions. Through these efforts, you can no longer suffer from your neighbours’ intimidating stares.

Partially Closed Door

If you have been experiencing your garage door not closing all the way, it could be that your garage door limit isn’t fixed right. You can manoeuvre the close-limit switch and get the door fixed with some adjustments done.

Basically, the close-limit switch is a safety feature of the door from closing when somebody passes through it. It isn’t set according to the distance of touching down; doors will either be partially closed or open. The sensors might be misaligned, or the cables are completely broken. You can either replace the cables or tune and calibrate the sensors.

Door Speeds Up or Slows Down when Closing

It usually takes 12-15 seconds for your garage door to fully open and close. If the door is freshly installed, you don’t have to worry that much if it takes a bit longer.

Most garage doors are preset with the lowest operating speed so all you have to do is to set it up through a flat-head screwdriver or by gaining access to the remote’s main menu. However, if it takes your doors to close or open for more than 20 seconds, then you should let professionals take a look at it.

Jammed Garage Door

If your garage door is stuck up in the base, it might be that the springs are broken. You will need professional service for help with repairing that door. Alternatively, your garage door might have a “full lock” feature. Someone might have locked it from the outside without your knowledge. It could also be that you have probably missed noticing an object obstructing the track of the door.

Misaligned Garage Door

If you happen to notice that the track is crooked, you might be in serious trouble. When it comes to a noisy vibration upon opening or closing, you desperately need to consult a garage door specialist. With a Brisbane garage door specialist, you can have your door fully tuned up or replaced depending on the degree of defect.

We should not leave this trouble unaddressed because we might find ourselves in more distressing trouble if we are caught up in a life emergency with the garage door totally stuck. Otherwise, we will be compromising the family’s security if the garage’s door is halfway open due to this issue, and an intruder comes inside to victimise the family members inside.

Garage Door Sensor Not Lighting Up

Although your garage door sensors are durable, they can grow sensitive over time with normal wear and tear and with direct exposure to sunlight. If this is the case, these might behave erratically, causing you trouble. The sensors are supposed to send signals that something is beneath the garage door. If it malfunctions, you should seek assistance from experts to check on your sensors.

Door Remote Not Functioning

Before calling in a professional, always check to see if your remote batteries are working. Most of the time, checking batteries are often overlooked. If your batteries don’t work, try replacing them.

You could also try reprogramming the remote control. Just press the opener’s learn button for half a minute and simultaneously press the remote’s button for three seconds until the opener’s sensors light up.

Takeaway

Aside from being a safe space to park your car, your garage can also serve as a place for storing stuff and doing some simple tasks. With your garage and its doors keeping you safe, always make sure to check if the garage doors are working. Remember, it only takes a small mistake for something to go wrong. In this case, it’s