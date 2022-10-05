ENVIRONMENTAL issues are beginning to quite radically change approaches to grey fleet management, according to the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP).
Speakers on its recent Grey Fleet Management webinar reported that there was increasing pressure from boardrooms to look at all vehicles being used on business from a sustainability point of view.
AFP chair Paul Hollick said: “The message coming from senior management can perhaps be summarised as ‘What is the point of making our core fleet zero emissions through electrification if our grey fleet lags miles behind?’ and it’s a good question.
“The answer is quite complex. Yes, employers can probably start to insist that cash takers move over a period of time towards electric vehicles (EVs) because they have chosen to forego a greener company car. However, more casual grey fleet drivers – those who use their vehicles for limited miles on business – cannot be approached in the same way.
“There are several potential answers for this group. Salary sacrifice schemes that promote EVs are one although these are currently being hampered by poor supply, high rental rates and rising interest. Zero emissions pool fleets and rental vehicles are other possibilities, although again the latter is being frequently restricted by poor availability. Which option is best for your fleet will depend very much upon individual circumstances.”
Hollick said that much of the current boardroom interest in zero emissions vehicles came from Scope 3 emissions and a general interest in promoting an image of sustainability.
“One of the interesting aspects of the current mood is that the way in which the environmental aspects of grey fleet appears to have really registered with many directors. We’re not sure why this is but it could simply be that when you walk across the company car park, the green divide between a new EV and an eight year old diesel car – both used for business – is all too apparent.”
The AFP webinar covered many key aspects of grey fleet management including the experiences of major operators, the need for a clear and robust policy that enforces minimum standards, the necessity to record driver and vehicle documentation, and the requirement to undertake driver risk assessments and training.
Hollick said: “We are seeing a general increase in interest in grey fleet management from our members and this webinar was well-attended with more than 100 delegates registered. It’s an area that we plan to spend more time supporting with AFP events and resources in the future.”
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
