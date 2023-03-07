Reading Time: < 1 minute

HERD Group has appointed Dave Fisher as Group Head of Fleet, a move which will play a pivotal part in shaping the future of the businesses.

A well-known figure in the fleet industry, Fisher has gained a multitude of rewards and recognitions throughout his career. Group Fleet Director Mike Cooke said “As part of our planned growth and expansion strategy, Dave will provide another layer of expertise allowing us to further promote Herd as a leader in the provision and management of Commercial

Vehicles within the Rental and Fleet Management sector”

With a wealth of experience in the industry having previously worked at Enerveo, Virgin Media, Travis Perkins and Rexel. Fisher has exceptional skills to lead the smooth day-to-day operational activity for Herd rental and fleet management vehicles, workshop & body repairs, vehicle turnaround and logistics.

Fisher has joined Herd Group as part of the Senior Leadership Team, responsible for crucial operational

objectives to meet company growth ambitions and continued

