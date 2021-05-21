Reading Time: 3 minutes

ECO cars are becoming increasingly popular in many countries worldwide. According to many experts in environmental protection, these vehicles are more eco-friendly than traditional cars.

But what are the real benefits of using a green car? Does it cause less air pollution? Let’s find out more facts about eco-cars and their advantages:

The impact of eco cars on the environment

There is nothing new that all vehicles affect the environment. However, different types of cars cause different impacts. Here is a list of features of eco-cars you should know about.

Decreased levels of air pollution

The main advantage of electric cars is that they don’t produce carbon dioxide emissions. Therefore, they significantly reduce air pollution compared to traditional types of cars. If you would like to know the numbers, they will surely look impressive. According to recent research, only one electric car can save up to 2 million grams of CO2.

Most governments initiate switching to electric cars since it is a more eco-friendly way to get from point A to point B. Furthermore, many countries plan to ban using diesel and petrol cars in the near future. Thus, the United Kingdom is likely not to have any of these types of vehicles by 2040. The only cars available will be electric ones.

Reduced levels of noise pollution

Another advantage of using eco-cars is a reduced level of noise pollution. This rule is also working for cities with strict limitations of driving speed. Electric cars are quieter than their petrol and diesel analogs. Therefore, using electric cars only might help to create a more comfortable environment. These are fantastic benefits for people living not far away from highways who are constantly suffering from car noise.

Higher efficiency

There is no doubt that eco-cars are more efficient than other diesel or petrol vehicles. When the gasoline in traditional cars burns out to power the vehicle, approximately 20 percent of the energy is transformed into the car’s power. Electric cars, on the other hand, can transform up to 60 percent of the electric energy to power the car.

Less expensive

Many drivers prefer using an eco vehicle since it is often more budget-friendly. The prices for gasoline are constantly growing, making fueling up the vehicle more and more expensive. However, the cost of using electricity has fewer fluctuations. Therefore, using an eco-car is likely to be cheaper than its traditional analog.

Production is less eco-friendly

Making a car still requires a lot of energy. However, various types of vehicles might need different amounts of energy. When it comes to comparing electric and conventional cars, the production of electric ones will have higher volumes of harmful emissions. This means the process of making an electric vehicle is less eco-friendly than a gasoline one. The reason is that all electric cars have an in-built lithium battery that requires tons of energy during the production stage.

Nevertheless, approximately one-third of the lifetime CO2 emissions of an electric vehicle come from the power used to make the vehicle itself. This means if you use your eco-car for years, you will provide a less negative impact on the environment.

It is also worth mentioning that the new production techniques are constantly hitting the market of e-cars so that the amount of emissions released during the production is likely to decrease in the nearest future. Moreover, the market for recycling batteries continues to grow. Therefore, second-hand batteries might soon become a common thing for many vehicles.

While scientists all over the world are working on powerful and convenient electricity storage, new ways of reusing batteries are on the way. Most experts believe that all these innovative findings are likely to make the entire process of producing electric cars even more eco-friendly.

All in all, electric cars remain a greener option than conventional vehicles. Although they require more energy during production, these cars cause less air and noise pollution than diesel and gasoline vehicles. Therefore, many eco-activists recommend choosing electric cars for all customers who want to cause a less negative impact on the environment. Driving an electric car is the same as a conventional one!