Reading Time: 2 minutes
FEARS over the future residual values of petrol and diesel cars and vans are increasingly driving the fleet adoption of electric vehicles.
Andy Kirby, customer success director at FleetCheck, said that worries were being expressed across its outright purchase user base that demand for used petrol and diesel vehicles might start to substantially fall in the second half of the decade.
He said: “There is a general feeling that, as we head towards the 2030 end of ICE production, no-one really knows what is going to happen to used vehicle buyer sentiment and therefore RVs.
“There are extremes of belief – some saying that petrol and diesel demand will hold up because those vehicles offer definite advantages and will be in limited supply, while others believe that they will be seen as yesterday’s technology and discarded.
“Because of this uncertainty, there is a feeling that ICE is increasingly a gamble when it comes to future RVs. The logic is that EV demand is now a solid bet for the future, while petrol and diesel will certainly fall away at some stage.”
Kirby said that the situation was being made more acute by the current long delays affecting vehicle supply.
“If you order a car today and are given a delivery date of late 2022 then, if you are operating on a four year cycle, that takes you right up to 2026 as a disposal date, which feels very near to the 2030 deadline. The fear is that the used market will be quite different by then.
“The situation is even more marked when it comes to van operation. We have some fleets who operate LCVs on a six year cycle. That means if you place an order now, you’ll be potentially looking to sell that van in 2028, when it is likely that electric will be the fleet norm.
“When faced with these kinds of scenarios, we are increasingly seeing people choose electric today become it looks like the safer RV bet. This is a way of thinking that can only become more dominant as time passes.”
THE ability to offer a wide range of vehicles to SMEs was what the judges in the 2021 Business Motoring…
READ MORE
THE Karoq embodies Škoda’s best qualities of spaciousness, practical ‘Simply Clever’ features and state-of-the-art connectivity solutions. This is why the…
READ MORE
VIMCAR's the leading fleet management supplier in Germany and last year took its first steps in international expansion by launching…
READ MORE
RANGE Rover’s Velar P400e offers unrivalled appeal and financial benefits to business users, boasting a plug-in hybrid powertrain with CO2…
READ MORE
ŠKODA’S Kamiq combines a range of features to provide SME customers with a compact SUV crossover that is packed with…
READ MORE
THE multi-award winning e-Niro was a real game-changer for the brand and for affordable long range EV’s. Its combination of…
READ MORE
ŠKODA’s company car programme personalises the service offered to each business it works with to meet their exact needs and…
READ MORE
MOBILITY as a service (MaaS) is something many business are looking towards to give them more transport options. It’s a…
READ MORE
COMPREHENSIVE remarketing services with leading modern technology working with traditional services – that’s why Aston Barclay has won the 2021…
READ MORE
Innovative with technology and focused on solutions based on customers' needs and the changing environment is what set Ogilvie Fleet…
READ MORE
It’s been an outstanding Business Motoring Awards year for the Kia Niro, the all-electric version is our Company Car of…
READ MORE
RANGE, load capacity and hybrid makes the Škoda a very practical estate for SMEs, together with a comprehensive support package.…
READ MORE
Honda’s Urban EV Concept has only been with us a short time but it has been earning rave reviews. It’s…
READ MORE
INTRODUCED last year, the Evoque P300E featured an all-new petrol engine, a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium unit that produces 197bhp. This…
READ MORE
Leave A Comment