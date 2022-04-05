Reading Time: 2 minutes

AN initial line-up of speakers has been announced for the Association of Fleet Professionals’ (AFP) first-ever annual conference, which will take place at The British Motor Museum, Gaydon, on May 18th.

They include David Fisher of Virgin Media O2, Charlie Gilbert of Field Dynamics, Matt Hammond of Altrad, AFP chair Paul Hollick, Colin Hutt of Clarion Housing, Stuart Murphy of Royal Mail, Lee Jackson of Marston Holdings, Fleet Manager of the Year Steve Openshaw of Eric Wright, James Rooney of Centrica, Stewart Taylor of Police Scotland and Duncan Webb of ISS. More will follow.

The sessions planned cover EV Charging Infrastructure – looking at EV hardware and software solutions for fleets; The Trouble with Vans – a panel session covering the issues fleets are facing when deploying electric vans; Kerbside Charging Activities – presenting data gathered by the AFP from the UK’s top 20 fleets; Delivering a Smart EV Highway Charging Solution for Your Vehicles– using data and telematics to monitor EV use and optimise your fleet operations; and Salary Sacrifice Deployment – how to deploy a success EV “salsac” scheme to your employees.

Coronavirus has prevented the industry body from holding an event of this kind since its formation from the merging of ACFO (Association of Car Fleet Operators) and the ICFM (Institute of Car Fleet Management) in March, 2020.

Chair Paul Hollick said: “The AFP finds itself in the unusual position of being a major industry body that has never been able to provide its members with the opportunity to all meet in the same room, so we are very excited about the conference.

“Not only will it be a chance for fleet managers to get together, network and swap best practice ideas, but the speakers we have been able to secure so far are among the most knowledgeable in our sector.

“We’re concentrating on EV (electric vehicle) adoption and operation as our subject area because it is the overriding fleet topic of the moment and we are sure that anyone who attends the conference will learn a wealth of useful information.”

Awards will also be presented on the day to members who have achieved AFP accreditations since the organisation was launched and there will also be sessions from Allstar Business Solutions and MINA, who are all event sponsors.

Registration is at https://www.theafp.co.uk/conference/ and open to AFP members only.