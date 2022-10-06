EBBON Group, has appointed Justine Hawkins to the role of Managing Director of a newly branded business area, Ebbon Automotive, one of three recently announced distinct and separate business areas in a restructuring designed to provide greater clarity of structure.
The business area comprises the e-procurement platform Leaselink, moDel, the new vehicle delivery solution, and campaign management Stockviewer. Hawkins is also responsible for the continued and growing success of the Group’s international operations in the Netherlands, France, Germany and Italy.
She said: “We are growing the business at a time of great change within the industry, not just with our existing, long-established and market-leading core solutions that the fleet and leasing market knows so well, but in new areas, countries and customers, especially the vehicle manufacturers, along with new market channels – both B2B and B2C,” she said.
The other two business areas are Ebbon Compliance and Ebbon Intelligence. Ebbon Compliance comprises Derby-based Licence Check and DriverCheck in Glasgow, two very distinct and separate businesses which under the Ebbon Group umbrella create a business that is the clear UK market leader in fleet compliance.
Completing the triumvirate, Ebbon Intelligence is the Group’s research and development arm which has been established to develop innovative new products and solutions that tackle current and future issues facing the global automotive community.
Underpinned by Artificial Intelligence technology, the business is currently working on exciting new products which complement existing solutions, as well as exploring new areas of R&D, while also benefitting from strong additional investment.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
