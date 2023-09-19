Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vehicles have come a long way in a short time. Where they were once rather simple machines, they have come to include things like a full stereo system, a navigational system, bluetooth technology, and more.

Beneath the panels and hood, there are wires running throughout the car. Those wires and cables deliver power to these now essential components, allowing our vehicles to provide comfort no matter how far the journey. Here is why it is critical to keep those cables tidy.

It’s Just Safer

The single most important reason to keep cable tidy is because it is critical for the safety of both yourself and the equipment in question. It doesn’t matter whether you are talking about a family sedan or a luxury vehicle, safety is crucial and can only be achieved by having proper cable management.

In a vehicle, loose cables can create potential electrical hazards. Those hazards can lead to potential injury or damage to equipment, which can become quite expensive to remedy the situation. There is also the matter of those cables becoming a potential fire hazard. No one wants to deal with fire because there is no telling how much damage it will do.

Save Time and Money

When you get past the most obvious reason – safety – there is another important reason for properly managing cables in your vehicle. That reason is to save yourself (and your car) a lot of time, money, and frustration in the process. Those things add up over time and can wind up being costly in more ways than you realize.

Saving money on the bottom line is always important. But saving the man hours and frustration that comes with replacing damaged cables can also add up. Keep things simple for yourself and your car by properly managing cable installations. Over the long term, it will make a noticeable difference on how much you spend.

Avoid Breakdowns

There is nothing more frustrating than finding yourself broken down on the side of the road. It’s not like changing a tire, which anyone with any experience can do in the matter of a few minutes. With potential wiring issues, there is likely nothing that can be done in the moment.

Even if you have towing readily available, it is going to take some time before they get there. Proper cable management can keep essential systems from shorting out. All of which means not having to toil on the side of the road in frustration.

Extend the Life of the Vehicle

Buying a car of any kind is one of the most expensive purchases you will make. The last thing you want to happen is something that requires the replacement of said vehicle. It is not only frustrating, but can be quite expensive in both the short- and long-term.

For that reason, proper cable management can be essential for extending the life of your vehicle. You might not get hundreds of thousands of miles out of your car, but not having to contend with cable-related issues can give your car the chance to live up to its potential.

Though it may not look like much, those wires and cables running throughout your car play a major role in the health and comfort of your vehicle. Don’t let things take a turn for the worse when something as simple as cable management could have saved you a lot of trouble in the first place.

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

